BLT Steak Opens in South Beach With a Latin Twist

Despite the chaos surrounding Hurricane Irma, BLT Steak, which opened less than three weeks ago, has maintained focus. Though the storm hit days after the restaurant's debut, management and staff quickly returned when Miami Beach reopened.

Located inside the new Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, previously the Berkeley Shore Hotel, in South Beach, the restaurant churns out doughy popovers, large seafood displays, and a selection of beef.

The restaurant seats more than 150 guests inside a sleek white dining room right off the lobby and on a lushly landscaped patio with a direct view of Collins Avenue. The space also has an intimate backyard with communal seating for larger parties.