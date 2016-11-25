Black Friday Deals at Miami Restaurants, Shops, and Breweries

Have brunch after the mall. Courtesy of Izzy's

Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday madness fills the air. If you're tired of the mall scenes of waiting two hours to find a parking spot only to fight with people over a cashmere scarf for uncle Sal, there's a better way. Take advantage of some great deals on wine and dining instead. Here are some of Miami's best Black Friday deals.

Happy Wine

Unlike a reindeer sweater, a bottle of wine will be a well-received gift for the holidays. Happy Wine is offering a Black Friday sale today, November 25, with discounts on nearly two dozen wines, including sparkling varieties. The wines offered at a 10 percent discount include Pommery champagne, Heidsieck champagne, Monopole brut, Tiziano Pinot Grigio, St. Supery Sauvignon Blanc, Montes Alpha, and Prioner. Plus, there's live music starting at 6 p.m. at the Calle Ocho location. Live music in Coconut Grove starts at 7 p.m. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Take a break from your shopping frenzy and enjoy $3 stone crabs and $15 unlimited rose.

EXPAND Signature juices. Photo courtesy of Raw Republic

Raw Republic

If you're still in a food coma from last night's festivities, maybe it's time for a juice cleanse. Raw Republic is having a huge sale on what you really need the day after Thanksgiving. Any one-day cleanse is 15 percent off; any three-day cleanse is 30 percent off, any five-day cleanse is 50 percent off. Cleanses can also be purchased at this price for future redemption (so plan ahead for Christmas dinner and New Year's Eve overkill). Also, gift cards are discounted from 10 to 30 percent off. Bonus: check in or post a pic on social media of your purchase and receive 10 percent off.

Schnebly Redland's Winery and Miami Brewing Co.

Head down to the winery today for specials on bottles and merchandise. From 10 a.m. to noon today, buy one case of wine and get a case free. The rest of the weekend (before 5 p.m.), buy a case of wine and get an additional case for $25. Miami Brewing is offering 20 percent off all merchandise on Friday. and will have bottle specials and growler specials. In addition, the brewery is celebrating the bottle release of Imperian Black Jack.

Table8 Dining Club

The Table8 dining club offers special perks to its members at participating restaurants. Members get treated to wine cellar tours, private brewery tours, and even a signed menu from a restaurant's chef. An annual membership that allows you to make last-minute reservations and enjoy special benefits is $95, but use code PERKS this weekend and get 50 percent off. Visit table8.com for more details.

Yelp Eat 24's Dine in Line

If you're waiting on line at the mall today, Yelp's Eat 24 will actually deliver food to you in the Target parking lot! Plus, you'll get $2 off your order today. Just visit eat24hours.com and use the DineInLine24 promo code for your discount.

