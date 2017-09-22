 


Biscayne Bay Brewing's Sunday Brunch Party Features $10 Unlimited MimosasEXPAND
Courtesy of Biscayne Brewing

Biscayne Bay Brewing's Sunday Brunch Party Features $10 Unlimited Mimosas

Clarissa Buch | September 22, 2017 | 9:00am
AA

Biscayne Bay Brewing in Doral recently launched Yacht Rock's Sunday Brunch, a weekly party equipped with build-your-own breakfast burritos, bottomless guava mimosas, a live DJ, and a $1 house-blend of Kapitan’s Kolsch and rosé.

On Sundays, the brewery swaps its regular small-bite menu for a selection of breakfast items under $10.

Highlights include banana-pecan bread topped with bacon and whipped butter; avocado toast on sourdough; buttermilk pancakes garnished with peanut butter cereal, banana, and Nutella syrup; and a cheese, egg, and ham croquette breakfast sandwich.

Customers can also build their own breakfast burritos, served with home fries and fruit. Available ingredients include chorizo, roasted red peppers, and smoked gouda.

As you eat, opt for bottomless guava or orange mimosas for $10, nonalcoholic beverages such as apple, orange, or tomato juice or one of Biscayne Bay's brews on tap.

The event, which runs from noon to 6 p.m. also includes live music with DJ Garcia, who spins '70s and '80s hits, along with board games, domino tables, and other arcade pastimes stocked around the brewery.

Otherwise, the 3,400-square-foot taproom, complete with a 60-foot linear wooden bar, is open daily with pale ales, scotch ales, and IPAs paired with spicy tuna poke bowls, guacamole topped with cotija cheese, and sea salt or cinnamon-sugar pretzels.

Also, as of mid-September, the brewery began to bottle three of their signature beers, including Kapitan’s Kolsch, Siren’s Saison, and Miami Pale Ale. The new six-packs are available for purchase at select Total Wine & Spirit stores, ABC Liquor locations, and at the brewery in Doral. In the future, the brewery plans to bottle some its large-format limited-release beers as well.

Yacht Rock's Sunday Brunch at Biscayne Bay Brewing. Every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., at 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

