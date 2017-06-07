Bird & Bone Serves Southern-Style Breakfast Every Morning

EXPAND Avocado toast topped with pink salt, olive oil, hemp seeds, and sprouts. Courtesy of Bird & Bone

When it comes to waking up in the morning, it helps to have a few incentives. How does Nashville hot chicken, cheddar 'n' chive biscuits, and a stack of pancakes sound?

Richard Hales' restaurant at the Confidante, Bird & Bone, which opened in November 2016, has quickly become one of Miami's go-to Southern eateries. The chef, best known for his midtown Miami restaurants Blackbrick and Sakaya Kitchen, transformed Michelle Bernstein's old Seagrape space into a rustic, rock 'n' roll country-house vibe slinging with grits, hash, and fried goodness.

If you've been to Bird & Bone for dinner, you know Hales' Nashville hot chicken is enough of a reason to return. But evening dining aside, the restaurant is worth a visit in the morning, when the kitchen quietly whips up an affordable, Southern-inspired breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m.

The menu is a mixture of Hales' signature dinnertime plates and some lighter, healthier options. Fresh-pressed juices and oatmeal are paired with waffles, pancakes, eggs, and fried chicken.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Start with one of four vegan and gluten-free smoothies ($10 to $11), including the Energize, which blends cold-brew coffee with banana, coconut oil, pink salt, and almond milk. For something light, opt for a smoothie and a bowl of oatmeal crowned with peanut brittle and brown sugar ($11) or a baked half grapefruit with granola crisp ($9).

Savory offerings include four toasts, served on Zak the Baker country wheat, smeared with avocado, fig, Benton's ham, or smoked salmon ($8 to $11). There are egg plates too ($12 to $16), such as a Benedict with fried green tomato and Alabama white barbecue hollandaise, and a breakfast sandwich stuffed with pepper bacon and jack cheese.

Sweet plates range from a vegan pancake stack to buttermilk waffles to sweet-potato pancakes topped with marshmallows and candied walnuts.

EXPAND Hot chicken and waffle Courtesy of Bird & Bone

For the ultimate blend of sweet and savory, opt for Hales' hot chicken and waffle ($22). The chicken is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, hot paprika, ground mustard, and garlic. It's placed on a thick round waffle, drizzled with Chinese hot mustard and local honey, and garnished with house-made pickle slices. While you enjoy the crunchy exterior and moist and tender meat, the heat creeps up on you but is balanced by the sweetness of the waffle.

Brunch at Bird & Bone is expected sometime after the restaurant's full renovation in the late summer. Until then, breakfast before 11 a.m. is the only way to indulge in Hales' morning menu of Southern charm.

For more information, visit theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com.

