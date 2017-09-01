 


Florida cheddar and chive biscuits.EXPAND
Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Bird & Bone Debuts Sunday Brunch

Clarissa Buch | September 1, 2017 | 9:17am
AA

Bird & Bone has been serving Southern-inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the Confidante hotel's charming patio for nearly a year.

This summer, the restaurant, formerly Michelle Bernstein's Seagrape space, finished renovations in its dining room, which boasts warm colors and repurposed wood for a rock 'n' roll country-house vibe.

Now that Bird & Bone is finally complete, the restaurant recently debuted brunch.

Headed by Richard Hales, best known for his midtown Miami restaurants Blackbrick and Sakaya Kitchen, brunch is a medley of the restaurant's most popular plates.

Guests can go light or hearty with plates ranging from greens, yogurt, and grilled vegetables to biscuit Benedicts, fried chicken and waffles, and hot chicken tacos. The menu also indicates gluten-free and vegan items, welcoming diners regardless of dietary restrictions or preferences.

Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Begin your meal with an order of jars ($25): three glass containers filled blue-cheese-and-honey-topped avocado dip, egg salad with country ham, and whipped milk ricotta layered with a pepper jelly. A bowl of toasted pita chips is served alongside.

While you snack, consider an order of the avocado toast and eggs ($14). Two poached eggs are placed on a thick slice of toasted bread with slices of velvety avocado and garnished with ham bits, olive oil, seeds, and sprouts. For something more filling, try a biscuit Benedict coated in a thick, gravy-like hollandaise.

On the lighter side, four vegan and gluten-free smoothies ($10 to $11) include the Energize, which blends cold-brew coffee with banana, coconut oil, pink salt, and almond milk, and a bowl of oatmeal comes crowned with peanut brittle and brown sugar ($10).

There are also a selection of tacos ($5) stuffed with either hot fried chicken, cumin-spiced skirt steak, or peppers and cheese, and sandwiches such as a Cubano, a cold chicken salad mix, and double-patty burger.

Hot chicken 'n' waffle
Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Whatever you do, don't skip Hales' hot chicken 'n' waffle ($23). The chicken is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, hot paprika, ground mustard, and garlic. It's placed on a thick round waffle, drizzled with Chinese hot mustard and local honey, and garnished with house-made pickle slices. While you enjoy the crunchy exterior and moist and tender meat, the heat creeps up on you but is balanced by the sweetness of the waffle.

Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Dessert plates include sweet-potato pancakes topped with marshmallows and candied walnuts ($17), which are listed on the main menu, along with fried apple hand pies and freshly baked cookies by Hales' wife, available on the dessert menu.

Bottomless booze is also offered throughout brunch, including mimosas, bellinis, ginger peach sangria, bloody marys, and Rolling Rock beer ($20 to $35).

Bird & Bone. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; birdandbone.com. Brunch Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

