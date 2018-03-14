Miami's Eight Best St. Patrick's Day Treats

Had enough green beer? Find something sweeter. Whether you choose cupcakes, ice cream, milkshakes, or other confections, celebrate St. Patrick's Day by satisfying your sweet tooth at any of these Miami spots.

1. Batch Gastropub. This neighborhood gastropub in the heart of Brickell has created the ultimate spin on bread pudding for St. Paddy’s Day: Guinness cinnamon bun bread pudding ($10). The massive dessert starts with cinnamon buns soaked in heavy cream seasoned with vanilla, nutmeg, and Guinness. Then it's laid in a cast-iron pan and baked with chocolate chips. This decadent dish is available March 17 only, and according to Batch owner Kevin Danilo, “They’re huge. Maybe we should call them the Ron Jeremy Guinness bread pudding.” 30 SW 12th St., Miami; 305-808-5555; batchgastropub.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Azucar Ice Cream Company

2. Azucar Ice Cream Company. Consider Azucar’s Getting Lucky ice cream ($4.50) the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The vanilla-based flavor is made with Bailey’s Irish Cream and chocolate chunks and is available now through St. Patrick’s Day. 1503 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-381-0369; azucaricecream.com.

Feelin' Lucky and Irish Car Bomb cupcakes Courtesy of Sweetness Bake Shop

3. Sweetness Bake Shop. Sweetness in South Miami has created a classic St. Patrick’s Day favorite in cupcake form. Chocolate lovers should go for the Irish Car Bomb ($1.25) — delectable chocolate cake filled with Jameson chocolate ganache and topped with Bailey’s Irish Cream buttercream. The Feelin’ Lucky ($1.25 each) — confetti cake piped with marshmallow filling, topped with green vanilla buttercream, and studded with Lucky Charms cereal — will send you into a sugar coma. Both cupcake varieties are available March 17 only. 9549 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-271-7791; sweetnessbakeshop.com.

EXPAND Irish Kiss ice-cream sandwich Courtesy of Wynwood Parlor

4. Wynwood Parlor. Take a lucky bite out of Wynwood Parlor's Irish Kiss ice-cream sandwich ($6) — vanilla ice cream sandwiched between green confetti-cake cookies and rolled in green sprinkles. Or try a Guinness mint chocolate chip ice-cream sandwich ($6), made with Guinness stout-infused double chocolate cookies. Available at multiple locations; 305-672-6880; wynwoodparlor.com.

Rainbow cupcake Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

5. Bunnie Cakes. For those looking to bake their cake and eat it too, Bunnie Cakes in Wynwood will host a St. Patrick’s Day workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 17 to create your own rainbow cupcake. Or simply buy a mini ($2.50) or large ($4.50). Tickets to the workshop cost $40 via bunniecakes.com. 72322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.

EXPAND Gold and green creamshake Courtesy of Cream Parlor

6. Cream Parlor. Think gold caramel shake in a gold-and-green-rimmed glass topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. That’s the Gold and Green Creamshake ($8.95), an ultimate St. Paddy’s sugar rush from Cream Parlor. Grab a glass the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of St. Patrick’s weekend. 8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-534-4180; creamparlor.com.

Irish Car Bomb pie Courtesy of Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

7. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. The fireman-owned bakery in Wynwood has whipped up another incredible pie this St. Patrick’s Day, the Irish Car Bomb ($30 for the whole pie or $7 per slice). Available throughout March, the the pie starts with an Oreo crust and a Bailey’s Irish Cream custard filling, continues with whipped cream and Jameson caramel, and finishes with sliced toasted almonds and a Guinness reduction. 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; firemandereks.com.

EXPAND Lucky Charm cookie dough sandwiches and cookie-dough-stuffed Oreos Courtesy of Dough Miami

8. Dough Miami. The edible-cookie-dough craze hit Miami when this shop opened in December 2016. For St. Paddy's Day, Dough is going all-out with its colorful creations. Grab cookie-dough-stuffed Oreos ($6.75 for a three-pack) or Lucky Charm cookie dough sandwiches with rainbow dough centers. They're available to order now for pickup March 17. 351 SW 56th St., Miami; 786-530-1473; doughmia.com.

