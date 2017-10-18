Where to Get Stone Crabs: From On-Demand Delivery to All-You-Can-Eat Claws

The 2017, Florida stone crab season kicked off October 15 (or this past Friday for Joe’s Stone Crab devotees who lined up for the first night of service celebrating the institution's 104th season).

This season brings the most exciting developments since the discovery of the stone crab itself. That’s because Miami-born and bred My Ceviche is delivering on-demand stone crab delivery.

“Stone crabs are something My Ceviche has been offering for five years now and that Floridians have been enjoying for decades ” says Roger Duarte, CEO of My Ceviche and George Stone Crab. “We’re really trying to disrupt the market.” How, exactly? Enter $3 medium claws, available starting today. If you're looking for large claws, the cost is $41.95 for a pound (around 4 or 4 claws per pound).

Speaking of catch, Duarte tells us that this season will bring better claws to the surface than the past couple of years, and that Hurricane Irma did no damage to the traps or crabs. “

Delivery kicked off Monday within a radius of three miles for each of the My Ceviche store locations, which include South Miami, Miami Beach, Brickell, Midtown, and Coral Gables. Ordering is simple via the My Ceviche ordering portal. Charge for delivery across the board is $3.

Of course if what you’re craving is a full-on stone crab experience, there are plenty of restaurants to get your fix throughout town.

Courtesy of Ariete

Ariete. Chef partner Michael Beltran has whipped up a dish worthy of paying him a visit: avocado and stone crab aguachile with marinate cucumber ($19). 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com; Tuesday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m; Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Closed Mondays.

StripSteak by Michael Mina. What’s better than a butter-poached steak from Michael Mina? One that comes with a stone crab Oscar topping. Not a carnivore? No problem. You can have yours on a bed of steamed asparagus.4441 Collins Ave. inside the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fontainebleau.com/stripsteak; Monday through Sunday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Black pepper stone crabs Courtesy of Hakkasan

Hakkasan. The Fontainebleau thanks to Hakkasan's offering of black pepper stone crabs. Goes great with dim sum. 4441 Collins Ave., inside the Fontainebleau, Miami Beach; 877-326-7412; fontainebleau.com/dining/hakkasan; Serving dinner nightly from 6 p.m.. Traditional Dim Sum is served on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 3 p.m.

Edge Steak & Bar. The Brickell steakhouse is featuring claws as a "special" this week. Starting next week, stone crab will be on the lunch and dinner menus for $45 per pound (about seven medium claws per order). The real deal, however, is Edge Steak & Bar's brunch, which gives you access to limitless claws for $75 (or $95 with bottomless mimosas, select cocktails, sparking wine and beer on tap). 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-358-3535; edgerestaurantmiami.com; Monday through Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mignonette Uptown. Danny Serfer is a simple man who likes to leave you wanting more, which is why you'll be able to get large claws at Mignonette's Uptown location this weekend only, served with a trio of sauces (1000 island, herb butter, and the mandatory mustard). 13951 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com; Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Pubbelly Noodle Bar Jose Mendin’s stone crab fettucine with miso ginger butter, citrus, jalapeno and bok choy leaf is back. There are also stone crabs on deck, so be sure to check in periodically. 1418 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-532-7555; pubbellyboys.com; Sunday through Thursday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday Brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Point Royal. Kick-off the season in beachfront style at Geoffrey Zakarian’s all-you-can-eat feast for $89 this Friday, October 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Then get the freshest stone crabs in Hollywood through May with a side of oyster happy hour. Proceeds from Friday’s event will go to Glam-a-Thon benefiting the Broward Health Foundation’s Lillian S. Wells Women’s Health Center. Plus, Zakarian himself will be there to crack some claws and jokes. 3555 S Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal.com; Sunday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Courtesy of Michael's Genuine

Michael’s Genuine. To celebrate the arrival and pinnacle of local ingredients, order one pound of large stone crabs (MP) from October 23 through October 29 and iany bottle of wine from Eric Larkee's thoughtfully curated list is half priced. (available at lunch, afternoon, dinner and brunch). 130 NE 40th St., Miami; 305-573-5550; michaelsgenuine.com; Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday through Thursday 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5:30 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Terra Mare. Fort Lauderdale's newest oceanfront eatery is serving jumbp crabs paired with executive chef Johan Svensson's seasonal Scandinavian mustard sauce. 551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5160; terramarefl.com; Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Steak 954. Stephen Starr’s Steak 954 has rotating daily stone crab offerings. 401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8333; steak954.com; Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Prime Fish Walk into Myles Chefetz’s Prime Fish any night during stone crab season to find colossal stone crabs alongside other catch from the expansive raw bar. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-4550; mylesrestaurantgroup.com; Monday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille . Stone crabs are naturally one of the most popular items on the menu. Wash down your claws with the Morpheus cocktail. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 954-772-2675; Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

