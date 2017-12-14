Seven Star Wars-Themed Cocktails to Geek Out About

For those who grew up worshiping the popular movie franchise, the anticipation of the ultimate episode in the saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens tonight, is as exciting as the holidays. Die-hard fans will line up at theaters across the nation to be transported back to a galaxy far, far away — one more time.

As it turns out, you'll find Star Wars fans everywhere, including some of this pirate city's favorite cantinas. So before you head out to the theaters decked in your latest Tatooine garb, drop by one of these haunts and geek out with these Star Wars-themed libations, but go easy, lest you end up joining the dark side of the Force.

Boba'vardier at the Mighty. This galactic take on the Boulevardier, with rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, Campari, and orange bitters, is served on the rocks. The most notorious bounty hunter in the galaxy is worthy of this classic, known for its rich and intriguing notes, very much like the mysterious character himself. 2224 Coral Way, Miami.

Courtesy of Purdy Lounge

BB-8 colada at Purdy Lounge. Gear up for your next space mission with the BB-8 colada. This drink is not only as adorable as the brave and incredibly loyal Resistance droid, but also delicious. A take on the popular pineapple drink, it is made with banana-infused Atlántico Platinum, coconut milk, pineapple, and Tiki bitters and garnished with a rim of orange peel to resemble the form of the droid. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach.

Courtesy of Purdy Lounge

Ren's Revenge at Purdy Lounge. Take a walk on the dark side with this tangy, velvety, and complex bourbon cocktail, which is bound to stir up granddaddy issues. "The inspiration for the cocktail (made with Bulleit bourbon) was the darkness and strength of the Force within the character from the recent Star Wars series — Kylo Ren," creator Thomas Merolla explains. The raspberry "light saber" garnish adds a visual touch that complements the flavors of the blackberry purée and bourbon. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach.

Courtesy of Kings Doral

Princess Leia at Kings Doral. No Star Wars roundup would be complete without the heroine, princess-turned-general Leia Organa. Luckily, the folks at Kings Dining & Entertainment in Doral have us covered all weekend with a menu that includes this refreshing drink, containing gin, elderflower liqueur, muddled strawberries and blueberries and garnished with "Leia buns." 3450 NW 83rd Ave,. Doral.

Courtesy of Kings Doral

Did It for the Wookie and Storm Trooper at Kings Doral. And if you're looking to sate your sweet tooth with a postmovie dessert, make it a liquid one and choose your side of the Force with either the Did It for the Wookie, made with Kahlúa, vodka, and sweet cream and garnished with mini marshmallows and chocolate sauce, or the Storm Trooper, a pineapple and coconut rum daiquiri with a black sugar rim. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral.

Courtesy of the Bend

Luke's Blue Milk at the Bend. You might remember the blue bantha milk Luke drank on Tatooine in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. Sadly, the underage Luke wouldn't be able to take a swig of this spiked concoction made with vodka, blue curaçao, coconut cream, coconut water, and lemon. If Luke's Blue Milk sounds enticing, drop by this neighborhood favorite and perhaps stay for the costume party tomorrow. Show up in costume and get a free cocktail, and receive 10 percent off your tab if you show a movie stub. 6844 NW 169th St., Hialeah.

Courtesy of Repour

Obi Juan Negroni at Repour. Repour will celebrate the movie all weekend with drink specials, including this take on the popular classic, made with Espolón tequila, Campari, and sweet vermouth. A couple of Obi Juan Negronis and some chitchat with the characters who abound in the joint, and you won't be able to tell if your Uber driver dropped you off in South Beach or Mos Eisley Cantina, just remember to take that shot first. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach.

