Miami's Best Brunches Begin Outdoors

On a recent Sunday in South Beach, Bagatelle (220 21st St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3900; bistrotbagatelle.com) began brunch with a DJ spinning and an order of le pain perdu — Nutella French toast — and ended with free-flowing drinks on a rowdy dance floor. About the same time, Chopped championGiorgio Rapicavoli was serving a peaceful parkside brunch at Glass & Vine (2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com) in Coconut Grove. In Wynwood, restaurant/gallery R House (2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com) hosted a drag-themed brunch party, where patrons snacked on bottomless plates such as truffle mushroom mac 'n' cheese while divas sang and danced through the corridors.

Brunches in Miami range from calm, reasonably priced à la carte experiences to lavish buffets and spirited parties with effervescent crowds. The festivities often begin between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., allowing enough time to comfortably sleep in and work up an appetite. They end sometime in the early evening, leaving room for a light Sunday dinner.

As cooler temperatures roll in, Miami's transition into fall is marked by a bundle of old brunches to revisit and new ones to sample. Pro tip: Forgo air-conditioned meals for al fresco feasts on patios or in courtyards.