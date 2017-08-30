Miami's Best Labor Day Deals

Labor Day marks the official end of summer, and while the weather may only dip from scorching to sizzling from here on out, here's where it's at for Miami's beach, poolside, and restaurant specials for the long, holiday weekend.

Atton Brickell Miami. The chic hotel is offering a "Sunset Sessions" pool soiree for Labor Day weekend. Lounge by the pool or chill in a private cabana. Hit the bar for 50 percent off tapas, salads, sandwiches, and specialty cocktails such as the Strawberry Mint Pisco Sour ($5), the Maracuyana ($5), featuring Milagro Silver tequila, passionfruit, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, lime and agave, or the Atton Old Fashioned ($5) while enjoying a DJ lineup that includes DiscoRocks, Apache, Shamizo, and Geomia. 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 3. Drink and food specials available until 5 p.m. 1500 SW 1st Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600;attonbrickellmiami.com.

Gili's Beach Club at Trump International Beach Resort. Lava Stone Dining Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Sunny Isles casual eatery will offer special menu items such as bourbon honey & tabasco chicken wings served with cucumber ranch dip ($6), Miami shrimp boil with yucca, sweet corn, and salsa ($16) and a "Big Kids" watermelon lemonade spiked with Ketel Citroen vodka ($10) to wash it all down. Beer lovers will appreciate the ‘No Labor’ beer buckets of six domestic or local beers for $20 and kids can order a “Jolly” watermelon lemonade in a sugared rim cup accompanied by a sour watermelon candy ($6). Saturday, September 2 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, September 4. 18001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach

305-692-5777; trumpmiami.com.