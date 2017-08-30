Miami's Best Labor Day Deals

Labor Day marks the official end of summer, and while the weather may only dip from scorching to sizzling from here on out, here's where it's at for Miami's beach, poolside, and restaurant specials for the long, holiday weekend.
Atton Brickell Miami. The chic hotel is offering a "Sunset Sessions" pool soiree for Labor Day weekend. Lounge by the pool or chill in a private cabana. Hit the bar for 50 percent off tapas, salads, sandwiches, and specialty cocktails such as the Strawberry Mint Pisco Sour ($5), the Maracuyana ($5), featuring Milagro Silver tequila, passionfruit, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, lime and agave, or the Atton Old Fashioned ($5) while enjoying a DJ lineup that includes DiscoRocks, Apache, Shamizo, and Geomia. 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, September 3. Drink and food specials available until 5 p.m. 1500 SW 1st Ave., Miami; 786-600-2600;attonbrickellmiami.com.
Gili's Beach Club at Trump International Beach Resort. Lava Stone Dining Friday & Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Sunny Isles casual eatery will offer special menu items such as bourbon honey & tabasco chicken wings served with cucumber ranch dip ($6), Miami shrimp boil with yucca, sweet corn, and salsa ($16) and a "Big Kids" watermelon lemonade spiked with Ketel Citroen vodka ($10) to wash it all down. Beer lovers will appreciate the ‘No Labor’ beer buckets of six domestic or local beers for $20 and kids can order a “Jolly” watermelon lemonade in a sugared rim cup accompanied by a sour watermelon candy ($6). Saturday, September 2 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, September 4. 18001 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
305-692-5777; trumpmiami.com.
Coconut and summer go hand in hand, so, enjoy the Coquito french toast.
courtesy of Glass and Vine
Glass & Vine. Nestled inside Peacock Park, being here already feels like a vacation. For the holiday weekend, diners can enjoy a burger and a can of MIA Domino pilsner for $17 (regular price for the combo is $24). On Labor Day, Glass and Vine will serve brunch with dishes like sweet potato tater tots ($7); Coquito French toast ($12) made with coconut milk, cinnamon and vanilla-maple syrup for dipping; banana Johnny cake ($10); and wood oven baked eggs ($12) with confit garlic cream, black pepper, Grana Padano, grilled bread, cauliflower, and nutmeg. Brunch beverages include a bloody mary ($10), mimosa ($10/$35), and sangria ($10/$35). Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4. 820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.
Celebrate Labor Day Gaucho-style.
courtesy of Juan Fernando Ayora
Los Fuegos Asado Brunch at Faena Hotel Miami Beach. The family-style brunch starts with wood-oven empanadas and a choice of pink grapefruit salad and sweetbreads with chimichurri sauce, followed by endless amounts of grilled meat, gaucho style An additional $25 will buy you endless bloody marys and mimosas. Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, September 3. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 786-655-5610; faena.com. $75 for adults, $35 for children.
Enjoy the adult-friendly Bug Juice at Nikki Beach.
courtesy of Alexey Olivenko
Nikki Beach Miami. For those who spent their summers at summer camp, Nikki Beach will take you back this Sunday with their Camp Nikki Beach adventure which includes potato sack races, tug-o-war, and, a camp classic, DIY s'mores, as well as a buffet brunch for $49.95. With over 40 stations, you'll have your pick with dishes from prime rib and whole roast pork, to paella stations, handmade pasta, custom omelettes, Nutella waffles, and plenty of desserts. There's also a Bloody Mary bar (starting at $7) or you can order Camp Nikki's special "grownup Bug Juice" ($7) to keep the summer fun going. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 3. 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.
Pao by Paul Qui. Head to this modern Asian restaurant's oceanside terrace on your extra day off for their Sundown Social Hour, where you can enjoy small bites like East Side king fried chicken ($5) and short rib lumpia ($5).There's also beer ($5), wine ($8), Havana Club rum ($10) and Bombay gin ($10). 6:30 to 8:30 Monday, September 4. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com.
Celebrate with a Lobster Benedict.
courtesy of Seaspice
Seaspice. This seafood-centric gem on the Miami River will host a special all-white-themed brunch party presented by Moet & Chandon on Sunday. Enjoy live music while celebrating with signature dishes like Seaspice Lobster Benedict, served with potato hash, green onion, shaved asparagus, and chive hollandaise or Power Waffle and Acai Berry, a quinoa, flax and hemp seed waffle, served with acai, yogurt, marcona almonds and hazelnut butter. They will also feature a champagne menu with special pricing on Moet & Chandon by the bottle or glass. Seaspice has it's own docking station so feel free to come in your yacht. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 4. 422 NW North River Dr, Miami; 305-440-4200; seaspicemiami.com.
Turnberry Isle Miami. The resort will be hosting a BBQ buffet on Labor Day with classic American fare provided by its casual dining hub, Laguna Grill. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, September 4. 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-932-6200; turnberryislemiami.com. $17 for adults $13 for kids ages 5-12.
Villa Azur. On Labor Day, ladies will receive half off all food and drinks. Villa Azur created a new Labor Day-inspired cocktail, the Dragon ($19), which features Casadragones Blanco, dragon fruit homemade purée, lime juice, Grand Marnier foam and agave nectar. 6:30 to 11 p.m., Monday, September 4. 309 23rd St, Miami Beach;
305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.
