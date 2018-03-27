Miami's Five Best Easter Treats

Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs. Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed sweets. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to bunny cake pops, these treats are egg-cellent additions to your holiday.

1. Bunnie Cakes. With a name like Bunnie Cakes, you can expect a serious Easter menu. The Wynwood bakery known for its vegan and gluten-free sweets is baking up desserts like bunny-topped cake pops, pastel-colored Rice Krispies, and Easter-themed cupcakes. The holiday treats range from $4 to $30, along with DIY kits perfect for Easter day activities. Advance orders are recommended. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.

