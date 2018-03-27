 


Miami's Five Best Easter TreatsEXPAND
Courtesy of Taiyaki

Miami's Five Best Easter Treats

Elena Vivas | March 27, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Easter would not be complete without pastel-colored confections and creamy chocolate eggs. Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed sweets. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to bunny cake pops, these treats are egg-cellent additions to your holiday.

Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

1. Bunnie Cakes. With a name like Bunnie Cakes, you can expect a serious Easter menu. The Wynwood bakery known for its vegan and gluten-free sweets is baking up desserts like bunny-topped cake pops, pastel-colored Rice Krispies, and Easter-themed cupcakes. The holiday treats range from $4 to $30, along with DIY kits perfect for Easter day activities. Advance orders are recommended. 2322 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-268-9790; bunniecakes.com.

Courtesy of M Dough

2. M Dough W. The cookie cup company has fused two guilty pleasures into one, perfect rotund dessert. Imagine your favorite Easter chocolate buried within a soft cookie bite. Choose from a collection of combinations like funfetti dough filled with a Cadbury caramel egg or a chocolate cookie stuffed with a Reese's peanut butter egg. Grab your Easter six-pack online for $29.99. mdoughw.com

Courtesy of Cream Parlor

3. Cream Parlor.  Spend your holiday weekend noshing on one of its elegant sundaes adorned with sugar flowers and edible butterflies. The Spring Forward creations come in flavors like pastelito cheesecake, magic mud, and c'mon praline. Grab an ice cream flight for $9 and try them all. 8224 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-534-4180; creamparlor.com

Courtesy of OMG Brigadeiro

4. OMG Brigadeiros. The Brazilian truffle shop has cooked up massive brigadeiro eggs for the holiday weekend. Order from flavors like churros, layered vanilla brigadeiro cream married with dulce de leche, and powdered cinnamon. Or go for the Nutella egg, a chocolate egg shell brimming with Nutella, vanilla brigadeiro, and powdered milk. Each egg costs $18. Available in-store and online. 2205 SW 23rd Ave., Miami; 305-456-8378; omgbrigadeiros.com

Courtesy of Taiyaki

5. Taiyaki. The Instagram trendsetter Taiyaki is scooping up another social media craze with its Easter bunny cone complete with a pair of rabbit ears and a side of pastel-colored mochi. To make matters more exciting, the Wynwood creamery will be offering BOGO bunny cones for $7 through April 2. Because two bunnies are always better than one. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-714-9008; taiyakinyc.com

