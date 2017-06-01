The Ten Best Cheese Dishes in Miami

Cachapa con queso de mano Courtesy of Doggi's

Another day brings another cheesy national food holiday to celebrate. Sunday, June 4, is National Cheese Day, and because cheese makes everything taste better, New Times scoured the Magic City for the best and brightest dishes offering gooey goodness.

Sink your teeth into a luscious slice of four-cheese pizza, or munch on a sweet and flaky cheese-filled pastelito. Regardless of your favorite cheese — mozzarella, Gruyère, manchego, cheddar — curb your curd cravings with the following foods that are not just Gouda; they’re grate.

EXPAND Meat patty stuffed with bacon and cheese Courtesy of JR's Gourmet Burgers

1. Outside Is In Burger at JR’s Gourmet Burgers

This cult-favorite burger lab in Miami Springs has led the local burger boom with its award-winning Angus creations. There are plenty of extravagances here, but none can compare to JR’s masterful Outside Is In burger. Choose either a one-third ($7.50) or half-pound ($8.75) meat patty stuffed with crisp bacon and melted cheddar cheese, and discover what cheesy dreams are made of.

Courtesy of Andiamo

2. Quattro Formaggi at Andiamo

What’s even more sinfully delicious than cheese pizza? Four-cheese pizza! Arguably Miami’s best pizza shop, Andiamo ups the ante on the classic cheese pizza with its quattro formaggi, topped with a beautiful blend of mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan, and gorgonzola. The result is every bit bubbly, thick, and nothing short of perfection atop Andiamo’s golden crust. Fresh garlic and basil finish off the pie, which comes in ten-inch ($11.75), 14-inch ($15.75), or 16-inch ($19.50).

EXPAND Simply dubbed the Mac, this dish will make your stomach happy and your diet obsolete. Courtesy of Blue Collar

3. The Mac at Blue Collar

Nothing says comfort food quite like a delicious bowl of mac 'n' cheese, and there’s no other place that serves a better mac than the MiMo District’s comfort-food king, Blue Collar. For $14, enjoy gooey fontina, cheddar, and Parmesan-covered cavatappi pasta that can be loaded even further with add-ins such as bacon for $3 and rock shrimp for $8.

Cachapa con queso de mano Courtesy of Doggi's

4. Cachapa con Queso de Mano at Doggi’s

Venezuelan arepas — cornmeal patties split lengthwise and packed with a variety of fillings — are the name of the game at Doggi’s. And the cachapa con queso mano ($8.50) satisfies any cheese lover’s hankering. Indulge in a traditional semisweet corn pancake that's filled with the typical Venezuelan soft white cheese, drizzled with cream, topped with shredded organic white cheese, and packed with a choice of beef or chicken ($3.50), asado negro ($4), or churrasco ($5.99).

Photo by Andrew Meade/Courtesy of MC Kitchen

5. Fiocchi di Formaggio e Pere at MC Kitchen

If you want to splurge on one of the best upscale Italian dining experiences in town, head to MC Kitchen. Located in the Design District, the restaurant boasts a simple, spacious, and sleek design, contrary to its elaborate, heavenly pasta dish fiocchi di formaggio e pere ($19). Dig into pillowy pockets of fresh pasta filled with roasted pears and white truffle cream and draped in an epic trifecta of melted robiola, Taleggio, and grana padano cheeses.

