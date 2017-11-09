Berri Bar in South Beach Serves a $101 Acai Bowl

Gregory Bennati believes life should be sweet, which is why the former realtor and Italian native recently opened Miami Beach's first and only specialty acai shop, Berri Bar, located in the shops of Lincoln Road.

The idea for the fast casual concept came from the movie, the Founder. After learning about the entrepreneurial concept of fast casual dining, Bennati had a dream about streamlining the way healthy food could be served.

Berri Bar uses a state of the art machine that produces 100% pure açaí through a tap. Using an alternative form of blending, the açaí berries are crushed cold and “stirred” within the machine that squeezes the most nutrition out of the berries. Acai bowls are then packaged in highly durable plastic containers.