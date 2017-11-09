Berri Bar in South Beach Serves a $101 Acai Bowl

Gregory Bennati believes life should be sweet, which is why the former realtor and Italian native recently opened Miami Beach's first and only specialty acai shop, Berri Bar, located in the shops of Lincoln Road.
The idea for the fast casual concept came from the movie, the Founder. After learning about the entrepreneurial concept of fast casual dining, Bennati had a dream about streamlining the way healthy food could be served.
Berri Bar uses a state of the art machine that produces 100% pure açaí through a tap. Using an alternative form of blending, the açaí berries are crushed cold and “stirred” within the machine that squeezes the most nutrition out of the berries. Acai bowls are then packaged in highly durable plastic containers.
Signature acai designs are $11.50 and health conscious visitors can build their own creation, starting at $7.50.
The shop's crown jewel is its Golden Bowl topped with homemade granola, passion fruit and a host of superfoods like sacha inchi, camu camu cherries, cherimoya, and Manuka honey. It’s then drizzled with gold leaves which have healing properties. The cost of such an exotic bowl ($101) isn't for the faint of heart, but Bennati says it brings something unique and luxurious (and, ph so South Beach) to the traditional açaí landscape.
Even though the primary focus is acai bowls, the healthy shop also offers homemade snacks like prepackaged granola bars, smoothies, juices and fresh young Thai coconut water ($7). Beri Bar makes its own granola from scratch with an exclusive recipe.
Juices and smoothies are $8.50-$9.50 and offer detoxifying effects blending spinach, apple, ginger, coconut water and honey or something a little more decadent mixing Nutella, banana and almond milk.
Of his acai bowl concept, Bennati says “The philosophy essentially means that you don’t need to deprive yourself of the sweet flavors of life, as long as you supplement your diet with healthy alternatives.” His outlook is centered around loving the the life you have, while also enjoying the sweet treats you crave.
Berri Bar also encourages guests to hang out in its living room-like atmosphere, with walls painted with a tree of life. There are 10 seats total with an additional four seats at the bar.
Berri Bar. 1630 Pennsylvania Ave., Miami Beach; 786-717-7681; berribar.com. Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m.10 10 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
