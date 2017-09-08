Before Hurricane Irma Hits, These Restaurants Are Still Open Today

As Miami braces for Hurricane Irma, with much of Miami-Dade under a mandatory evacuation order, here is a list of restaurants and bars that will be open today, Friday, September 8, offering free water fills, ready-made meals, and in-house food and drink specials.

Nearly all restaurants on this list will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, and will remain closed into next week depending on Hurricane Irma's aftermath. Keep in mind, information is subject to change based on impending weather conditions. We suggest calling ahead before heading to any establishment. Most of all, be safe and don't venture out if conditions are bad.

Ariete. Open while weather conditions are safe. Chef Michael Beltran is offering to-go specials while you're busy prepping, including a $10 burger, a $3 frita, $8 grilled wings, and a $3 side of fries.

Arketekt in Brickell. Open Friday with all-day happy hour and a hurricane party in the evening. They plan to open Saturday and close on Sunday.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company. Open noon - 6 p.m. Friday and offering $2 off all draft beers and brew water to anyone who wants it, and filling growlers/crowlers.

Batch Gastropub. Will remain open until conditions are unsafe.

Baru Latin Bar. All locations will remain open until Saturday, if weather conditions are safe.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Will fill any container with water for free until Friday at 11 p.m.

Bitter Truth. Will remain open until conditions are unsafe.

Bunnie Cakes. Open Friday until 4 p.m.

Copper 29. Will pour drinks and remain open until conditions are unsafe.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar. Will remain open until conditions are unsafe and will deliver via UberEats until service is suspended.

Deli Lane Cafe and Sunset Tavern. Open through Friday, with half-off all drinks from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fooq's Miami. Open as long as it's deemed safe.

Gramps. Open Friday from 11 a.m. until mandatory closing or a a.m. (whichever is later). Saturday is unlikely and Gramps will be closed Sunday. According to owner Adam Gersten, "We have generators, we have fuel, we have large vessels for water. We have a gas stove, so we can boil water if we have to, and coolers to keep the beer cold."

J. Wakefield Brewing Company. Will fill growlers with water from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday. Cans of Slammin Bones and the Green Monster IPA are on sale until sold out or until the taproom closes on 4 p.m. Friday.

Kiji Cuzco. Will remain open until conditions are unsafe.

Las Rosas. Will remain open unless power is lost or conditions become unsafe.

Legacy Caribbean Craft Brewery. Open with normal hours and "keeping an eye on Irma" while offering free water fills and other beer specials.

Mac's Club Deuce. Plans to remain open "as long as it's legal."

M.I.A. Beer Company. Will fill growlers, crowlers, and kegs with water on Friday. M.I.A. is also offering $20 cases of 305 Golden Ale. The taproom is the only part of the brewery that's operating for now.

Mojo Donuts Miami. Open Friday.

Ms. Cheezious. Open through Friday.

Naked Taco. Regular service through Saturday lunch. Closed during Saturday dinner service and all day Sunday.

Plomo Tequila and Taco Bar. Will pour drinks, serve tacos, and remain open until conditions are unsafe.

Salumeria 104. The restaurant plans to stay open while conditions are safe.

Spris. All locations (downtown, midtown, and South Miami) will remain open while conditions are safe. In addition, food will be available to-go.

Sweet Liberty. Open on Friday, and offering to fill water containers.

Swine Southern Table and Bar, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, and Spring Chicken Coral Gables. The family of fried chicken restaurants will be open until conditions no longer permit.

The Tank Brewing Company. Will fill any growler, jugs, or buckets with water and offering a buy-one-get-second-half-off growler special.

The Seven Dials. The restaurant "will be open until it isn't safe to be open anymore or we lose power, definitely through Friday night," according to Seven Dials' Katie Sullivan.

Tucandela Bar. Open Friday and will post hours of operation on social media based on Friday’s forecast.

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar. Will remain open until conditions are unsafe.

Villa Azur. Open through Friday.

Waffle House. The three Broward locations (Southwest Ranches, Davie, and Fort Lauderdale) will remain open unless instructed to close from corporate headquarters.

Wood Tavern. Planning to remain open through Friday.

Broward and Palm Beach Brewery Water Fills. The following breweries across Broward and Palm Beach Counties are offering free water growler fills: Saltwater Brewery, LauderAle, Copperpoint Brewing Company, Twisted Trunk Brewing, NOBO Brewing Company (five gallons per person), Due South Brewing Company, Tequesta Brewing Company (fiver gallons per person), Barrel of Monks Brewing Company, Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers and the Garage Project (where all beers are $2 off until the brewery closes Friday), and Banging' Banjo Brewing Company (five gallons per person). At 26 Degree Brewing Company, located at 2600 E. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach, all canned beers from the taproom are half off.

