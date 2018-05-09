The Beers to Look for at New Times' Brew at the Zoo

This Saturday, May 12, the ninth-annual New Times' Brew at the Zoo will take over Zoo Miami for an evening of beer, music, fun, and wild things.

From 8 to 11 p.m., more than 100 beers will be offered for your enjoyment. Trying to work your way through every one might seem like a Herculean task. To make it easier, here's a list of seven beers (and one kombucha) you should make a point to try. Some are suds made by local craft breweries; some are imports. Either way, consider this a good start to an evening of exploring the many beers available.

Wynwood Brewing Company's Lock on Lager (5.1 percent ABV). This lager is brewed with pilsner and Vienna malts and dry-hopped with one pound of Citra hops per barrel, giving it a crisp citrus punch and a complexity not typically associated with lagers.