Beaker & Gray Launches Weekend Brunch


Beaker & Gray Launches Weekend Brunch

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Beaker & Gray Launches Weekend Brunch
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray
When Beaker & Gray opened its doors on the eastern edge of Wynwood, it revolutionized Miami's happy-hour scene, quickly becoming a destination for craft cocktails and hearty small plates.

About a year later, the rustic-style eatery is ready to embrace a new identity: brunch spot. Chef/owner Brian Nasajon runs an inventive kitchen that turns out plates such as pork belly with watermelon rind, and cauliflower with bacon, queso fresco, and yuzu. Brunch at the restaurant follows a similar style.

During Beaker & Gray's brunch, which runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., America's favorite meal is revamped into crave-worthy, photogenic bites. Many of the plates, though not overly large, are rich in taste, begging to be shared among a few diners.

After being invited to sample brunch, we recommend treating it as a tasting menu rather than a one-plate affair. Order a mix of sweet and savory dishes to share so you can get the most out of Nasajon's eclectic lineup.

Start with something light, such as a plate of omelet dumplings ($13). The pillowy yellow egg spheres are packed with chorizo, cilantro, and rocoto. They're not nearly as heavy as a traditional omelet, giving you the same flavor without weighing you down.

Next, dive into something heartier, such as cheeseburger hash served in a small skillet ($14). Doused in a light ají amarillo sauce, the fried meat is complemented by an egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper, adding a spicy aftertaste.

Beaker & Gray Launches Weekend Brunch
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

If you have room, toss in a Wagyu burger ($14) too. The blend of tomatillo, bacon jam, and caramelized onion aioli generates a sweet and smoky flavor fit for any brunch.

Balance the savory with one of pastry chef John Maieli's sweet endings. The sophisticated version of a toaster strudel ($12) stuffs apples inside a crisp puff pastry shell served alongside a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Larger appetites can opt for sticky buns ($12) splashed with cinnamon and pecans.

Owner/bar manager Ben Potts has whipped up a medley of brunch-inspired cocktails to pair with the weekend meal, including Beets by Gray ($10) — made with cava, mandarin orange, Giffard Pamplemousse, and beet sorbet.

Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2637

beakerandgray.com

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

