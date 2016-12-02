Beaker & Gray Launches All-Day Sunday Brunch
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray
When Beaker & Gray opened its doors on the edge of Wynwood, it revolutionized Miami's happy hour scene, quickly becoming a destination for craft cocktails and hearty small plates.
About a year later, the rustic-style eatery is ready to embrace a new identity: Brunch. Chef/owner Brian Nasajon runs an inventive kitchen, with plates like chicken nuggets cooked sous vide and pork belly with watermelon rind. Brunch at the restaurant follows a similar style.
At the restaurant's brunch, which runs Saturday afternoon and all-day Sunday, America's favorite meal is revamped into bites worthy of a craving and a photograph. Many of its plates, though fair-sized, are overly rich in taste, begging to be shared between a few diners.
As New Times was invited for a taste, we recommend treating Beaker & Gray's brunch as a tasting menu than a one-plate-only affair. Order a mixture of sweet and savory dishes to go halves on in order to get the most out of Nasajon's unusual brunch menu.
Start with something light by ordering a plate of omelet dumplings ($13). The yellow, pillowy egg spheres are packed with chorizo, cilantro, and rocoto. They're not nearly as heavy as a traditional omelet, giving diners the same taste without a feeling of fullness.
Next, dive into something heartier with cheeseburger hash served in a small skillet ($14). Doused in a light aji amarillo sauce, the fried meat is complemented with an egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper, adding a spicy aftertaste.
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray
If you have room, toss in a Wagyu burger ($14) as well. The blend of tomatillo, bacon jam, and caramelized onion aioli generates a sweet and smoky flavor fit for any brunch.
Engulf the savory with one of pastry chef John Maieli's sweet endings. The adult version of a toaster strudel ($12) stuffs apples inside a crisp puff pastry with a scoop of vanilla ice cream served alongside. For those with more of an appetite, opt for sticky buns ($12) splashed with cinnamon and pecans.
Owner/bar manager Ben Potts has whipped up a medley of brunch-inspired cocktails to pair with the weekend meal including Beets by Gray ($10), made with cava, mandarine, Giffard Pamplemousse, and beet sorbet.
Brunch begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. and runs all day from 11 a.m. until close on Sunday.
Related Location
2637 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
