menu

Beaker & Gray Launches All-Day Sunday Brunch


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Beaker & Gray Launches All-Day Sunday Brunch

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Beaker &amp; Gray Launches All-Day Sunday BrunchEXPAND
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray
A A

When Beaker & Gray opened its doors on the edge of Wynwood, it revolutionized Miami's happy hour scene, quickly becoming a destination for craft cocktails and hearty small plates.

About a year later, the rustic-style eatery is ready to embrace a new identity: Brunch. Chef/owner Brian Nasajon runs an inventive kitchen, with plates like chicken nuggets cooked sous vide and pork belly with watermelon rind. Brunch at the restaurant follows a similar style.

At the restaurant's brunch, which runs Saturday afternoon and all-day Sunday, America's favorite meal is revamped into bites worthy of a craving and a photograph. Many of its plates, though fair-sized, are overly rich in taste, begging to be shared between a few diners.

As New Times was invited for a taste, we recommend treating Beaker & Gray's brunch as a tasting menu than a one-plate-only affair. Order a mixture of sweet and savory dishes to go halves on in order to get the most out of Nasajon's unusual brunch menu.

Beaker &amp; Gray Launches All-Day Sunday BrunchEXPAND
@Clarissabrunch

Related Stories

Start with something light by ordering a plate of omelet dumplings ($13). The yellow, pillowy egg spheres are packed with chorizo, cilantro, and rocoto. They're not nearly as heavy as a traditional omelet, giving diners the same taste without a feeling of fullness.

Next, dive into something heartier with cheeseburger hash served in a small skillet ($14). Doused in a light aji amarillo sauce, the fried meat is complemented with an egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper, adding a spicy aftertaste.

Beaker &amp; Gray Launches All-Day Sunday Brunch
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

If you have room, toss in a Wagyu burger ($14) as well. The blend of tomatillo, bacon jam, and caramelized onion aioli generates a sweet and smoky flavor fit for any brunch.

Beaker &amp; Gray Launches All-Day Sunday BrunchEXPAND
@Clarissabrunch

Engulf the savory with one of pastry chef John Maieli's sweet endings. The adult version of a toaster strudel ($12) stuffs apples inside a crisp puff pastry with a scoop of vanilla ice cream served alongside. For those with more of an appetite, opt for sticky buns ($12) splashed with cinnamon and pecans.

Owner/bar manager Ben Potts has whipped up a medley of brunch-inspired cocktails to pair with the weekend meal including Beets by Gray ($10), made with cava, mandarine, Giffard Pamplemousse, and beet sorbet.

Brunch begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. and runs all day from 11 a.m. until close on Sunday.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

Clarissa Buch
Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Beaker & Gray
More Info
More Info

2637 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2637

beakerandgray.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >