Beach Taco Brings Inexpensive Late-Night Food to South Beach

Late-night taco cravings are real. That's why Beach Taco is whipping up Mexican street food in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood until 1 a.m. weekdays and 5 a.m. on weekends.

The fast-casual joint, located less than a block from Story Nightclub, is behind a heap of well-priced food items made with fresh vegetables and antibiotic- and hormone-free meats. The concept is spearheaded by chef Michael Castino — best known for stints at Komodo, Wynwood Diner, and Pride & Joy — along with local entrepreneurs Ted Taylor and Joe Marocco.