Beach Taco Brings Inexpensive Late-Night Food to South Beach

Late-night taco cravings are real. That's why Beach Taco is whipping up Mexican street food in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood until 1 a.m. weekdays and 5 a.m. on weekends.
The fast-casual joint, located less than a block from Story Nightclub, is behind a heap of well-priced food items made with fresh vegetables and antibiotic- and hormone-free meats. The concept is spearheaded by chef Michael Castino — best known for stints at Komodo, Wynwood Diner, and Pride & Joy — along with local entrepreneurs Ted Taylor and Joe Marocco.
For Castino, who was introduced to Taylor and Marocco through a mutual friend, Beach Taco was a way to fill a void in Miami's growing restaurant industry. After working at numerous upscale concepts, Castino set out to create a laid-back spot serving affordable and great-tasting food.
"I wanted to create a menu that resembles the flavors and textures you would find in a dish at a fine-dining restaurant," Castino says, "but instead, they're in a handheld tortilla."
Taylor adds, "After we met, we realized we shared the same vision."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tacos, stuffed with shrimp, filet mignon, chicken, pork, or veggies, start at $2.95. Then come the extras, including spicy and savory sauces such as mango habanero, honey sriracha ranch, gochujang barbecue, and salsa verde, and other speciality toppings such as charred pineapple and caramelized onions.
Besides tacos, the menu includes mix-and-match rice bowls layered with cilantro rice, pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese, and sour cream. Pair a taco or a bowl with homemade corn tortilla chips served with guacamole or queso.
"You get food made with high-quality ingredients but still sold at reasonable prices," Taylor says.
Beach Taco. 100 Collins Ave., CU #3, Miami Beach; 305-397-8380; beachtacomiami.com. 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!