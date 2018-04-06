Barcelona Wine Bar and Bartaco Opening First South Florida Restaurants in Wynwood

A new project in the heart of Wynwood will soon be transformed into a new mixed-use commercial space that will include two concepts from the Connecticut-based restaurant group behind Barcelona Wine Bar and Bartaco.

As its name suggests, Barcelona — with 15 locations nationwide — specializes in Spanish plates and wines, with a wine list that includes more than 400 bottles. The food menu offers cured meats and cheeses, hot and cold tapas, salads, paellas, and unique selections of game meats (quail, duck, and venison). Most of the menu is dedicated to tapas, though, including classics such as a Spanish omelet, patatas bravas, peel-and-eat garlic shrimp, and marinated olives. For the opening, guests should watch for a roving cart that serves tableside ham slices.

Bartaco, which has 16 locations across the nation, including one in Tampa and one in Orlando, specializes in tacos and tequila in a casual, Baja-style beach setting. Inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay, and Southern California, the concept combines fresh, upscale street food with a coastal vibe.