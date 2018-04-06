Barcelona Wine Bar and Bartaco Opening First South Florida Restaurants in Wynwood

A new project in the heart of Wynwood will soon be transformed into a new mixed-use commercial space that will include two concepts from the Connecticut-based restaurant group behind Barcelona Wine Bar and Bartaco.
As its name suggests, Barcelona — with 15 locations nationwide — specializes in Spanish plates and wines, with a wine list that includes more than 400 bottles. The food menu offers cured meats and cheeses, hot and cold tapas, salads, paellas, and unique selections of game meats (quail, duck, and venison). Most of the menu is dedicated to tapas, though, including classics such as a Spanish omelet, patatas bravas, peel-and-eat garlic shrimp, and marinated olives. For the opening, guests should watch for a roving cart that serves tableside ham slices.
Bartaco, which has 16 locations across the nation, including one in Tampa and one in Orlando, specializes in tacos and tequila in a casual, Baja-style beach setting. Inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay, and Southern California, the concept combines fresh, upscale street food with a coastal vibe.
Both concepts are slated to open in early 2019, according to East End Capital. The company recently inked two 4,500-square-foot leases to bring the restaurants to Miami. The two will be centrally located at the intersection of NW 25th Street and NW Third Avenue, just west of East End’s Wynwood 25 development, which is under construction.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
When they open, the restaurants will be situated along the planned Wynwood "woonerf" — what is often a cobblestone street free of sidewalk boundaries, curbs, and distinct lanes where foot and bike traffic have equal access to the road, although cars will be allowed.
According to vice president of East End Capital, Mark Schrieber, both Barcelona and Bartaco will be center points of the new project, what he sees as a new go-to destination for those exploring the area by foot. As a result, both restaurants will share a large patio near the designated walkway where visitors can enjoy outdoor seating year-round.
"With the new parking garage set to be constructed just one block north [of the area], this will likely be the starting point for people patronizing the businesses of the neighborhood," Schrieber says. "Bartaco and Barcelona Wine Bar are going to make great additions to the already nationally recognized Wynwood food scene. They're hip eateries."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!