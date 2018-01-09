Bal Harbour Shops Will Host Ice Cream We Love Festival for Charity

Bal Harbour Shops, an open-air luxury retail center with stores such as Gucci, Prada, and Fendi, will host a curated lineup of ice-cream pop-ups this weekend to benefit UM/Jackson Memorial's Holtz Children’s Hospital.

The inaugural event, Ice Cream We Love, will bring together more than a dozen local and national brands, each with a small courtyard booth on the first and second levels of the mall.

Participants include Serendipity, Nanndi, Mr. Kream, Jaxson’s, Quality Meats, HipPop’s, Freddo, Dasher & Crank, Mr. Bing, Fireman Derek’s, Sweetness Bakeshop, Sweet Melody, and Le Zoo.