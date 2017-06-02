Bagel Cove in Aventura Is Now Open 24 Hours

EXPAND The express window services customers all night long. Courtesy of Bagel Cove

When hunger strikes in the middle of the night, there is more than Steve's Pizza to satisfy your cravings. Bagel Cove, a New York-style delicatessen on 190th Street and Biscayne in Aventura, is now open 24 hours a day.

The restaurant, which opened in the early 1990s, recently extended its hours to cater to a younger clientele. That means that once its dining room closes at 4 p.m., its take-out window opens for business, where customers can ring a bell for on-demand service. From corned beef sandwiches to garnished bagels and soup, much of Bagel Cove's menu is available to order at its express window. But its prices, however, are the same, even though there is no wait-staff outside.

On a recent Saturday night around 3 a.m., Bagel Cove gleamed with bright circular lights draped across its front outdoor patio. A group of college kids crowded the new, nondescript take-out window, a common occurrence that now happens most weekend nights.

Among them, Sasha Murakhovsky, a 22-year-old with bouncy, shoulder-length brunette hair, rang a small, rounded doorbell on the left side of the window, similar to a Cuban-style ventanita. Behind the clear glass were metal baskets stocked with hand-rolled bagels and buckets of cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, capers, lox, and lettuce.

A few seconds later, a man opened the window and took Murakhovsky’s lox bagel order, which cost $12.95. He was alone, manning Bagel Cove’s 24-hour take-out window himself, and filling other orders of smeared bagels and warm matzoh ball soup to customers like Murakhovsky.

“The parking lot was nearly empty,” she says. “Less than ten minutes after ordering, I was eating a scooped everything bagel with scallion cream cheese, tomatoes, lox, and onions. The only downside was the price, but it was worth it.”

Besides minor upgrades inside Bagel Cove’s dining room, like new tables, chairs, and wall decor, the restaurant’s main renovation, which took place in late fall/early winter 2016, was on its outdoor patio. There is new furniture, including low-lying couches glossy tables and chairs, as well as small garden lights glimmering from the ceiling to service its 24 hour operation.

The 24-hour express window opens daily after 4 p.m. up until early the next morning at around 6:30 a.m. when the restaurant reopens again.