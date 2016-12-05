menu

Bachour Bakery + Bistro Offers Gorgeous Tarts, Specialty Teas for the Holidays

Burn in Hell Fidel is a Flavor at Azucar Ice Cream Company


Bachour Bakery + Bistro Offers Gorgeous Tarts, Specialty Teas for the Holidays

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 2:09 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Red velvet tart
Red velvet tart
Laine Doss
The holiday season is upon us. That means stressing over buying presents for co-workers and friends, along with the ordeal of taking items for office potlucks and holiday gatherings.

This year, forget the mall and Publix and do your holiday shopping at Bachour Bakery + Bistro. Baker extraordinaire Antonio Bachour has introduced a host of treats for the holidays that are Instagram-worthy. And, yes, they're delicious.

Bachour's holiday goodies aren't supersweet, but they're rich and filling. Tarts cost $8 each. Buy one for a little thank-you gift, or get a dozen for a show-stopping wow factor.

Laine Doss

Tarts are available in pecan, pumpkin petit gateux, carrot, apple, lemon curd, and red velvet. Each one is gorgeous in its own right, but the red velvet and lemon curd feature a glossy sheen that might have your recipients thinking you've given them shiny Christmas ornaments.

Laine Doss

A pecan tart features a meringue "river rock" topped with gold leaf.

Laine Doss

In addition to offering sweet treats, Bachour has introduced a line of teas, perfect for pairing with his desserts. The teas are imported from India and range from a light, bright organic Darjeeling peppermint green tea to a rich Darjeeling Kasmiri black variety with nuts. Teas cost $15 per bag. Five varieties are available for purchase at the shop.

Laine Doss

The full line of ten teas is offered at shop.bachourtea.com.

While you're at the bistro, be sure to sit down for a tea and tart yourself as a reward for finishing your shopping in the sanest way possible.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
600 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33131

305-330-6310

bachourbb.com

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

