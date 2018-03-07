Babe Froman Fine Sausages to Open Palmetto Bay Butcher Shop

In the early morning hours back in late spring 2013 Jason and Melanie Schoendorfer gathered up a cooler full of homemade bacon and sausage, a few dozen eggs, and a few cases of fluffy rolls and headed for the weekly Pinecrest Garden Farmer's Market.

They didn't know what to expect. "We had 100 buns thinking we were going to sell all of these breakfast sandwiches and obviously it was a little bit more modest," Jason says.

The two didn't know that three years later they would be one of Miami's premier producers of ground and cured pork products. And later this month the duo whose endeavor became known as Babe Froman Fine Sausages will in part shed its existence under a tailgate-style pop-up tent when it moves into Babe's Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay.

While 39-year-old Melanie seemed destined for this life, it wasn't initially clear that it was going to be for Jason, whose family up until 2014 owned a pet cemetery and crematorium. Melanie was born and raised in a town called Timmins in northeastern Ontario that's best known for being the birthplace of country singer and I Heart Huckabees quasi-protagonist Shania Twain. The rugged landscape also demanded its residents learn how to fend for themselves.

"She grew up making things like wine and prosciutto," Jason says. "That childhood experience embedded a lot of love for what we do now." Up until 2013 Melanie worked as a cheesemonger and speciality buyer at high-end grocer Joanna's Marketplace near Dadeland. The two began experimenting with making charcuterie to pair with the cheeses she brought him, and eventually the hobby mushroomed into making sausages and smoking meat with home kitchen equipment.

These days, the duo sells their wares at farmer's markets, they appeared at this year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival, and generally turn out about 70 pounds of sausage and 45 pounds of bacon each week. Those numbers will go up significantly once the shop is running at full bore.

"It'll give us a chance to do more whole animal butchery," Jason says. "We do break down whole pigs now and then but we’ll be able to do it on a regular basis, we’ll fill the case with the money cuts and be able to do a greater variety of sausage and charcuterie."

Over the years their offerings have included breakfast sausages, smoked sausages, and classic bacon. They've experimented with Buckford bacon, which is similar in preparation but different in that it's culled from a part other than the belly. There have been bacon burgers, pungent lamb merguez, and even hamburger patties made of ground bacon. Lately, they've become the only place in Miami where you can find Montreal smoked meat, which is the Canadian sibling of Jewish deli's pastrami. With a full kitchen behind them, who knows what the Schoendorfer's will be able to pull off.

Babe's Meat & Counter. 9216 SW 156th St., Palmetto Bay; babefroman.com.

