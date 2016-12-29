Bàcaro Brings Venetian-Style Dining With Lots of Truffle to Lincoln Road

EXPAND Find a variety of small crostinis on Bàcaro's bar menu. Photo by Clarissa Buch

Miami is brimming with unique Italian spin-offs. In the last few months, Via Emilia 9, a quaint Northern Italian-inspired eatery in South Beach, received a significant makeover; Michael Schwartz opened his highly-anticipated Italian restaurant, Fi'lia, inside the SLS Brickell; and Ocio brought lobster ravioli, carbonara, and beef lasagna to Doral.

Most recently, Bàcaro, a Venetian-inspired wine and tapas bar, opened its doors one block south of Lincoln Road in Miami Beach (1625 Michigan Avenue). Created by Carlo Bernardini — who previously worked for the Four Seasons Hotel group in various locations across the world, including Tokyo, Singapore, Bangkok, London, Istanbul, Lisbon, and Cairo — Bàcaro brings traditional Northeastern Italian dining into a trendy, dimly-lit South Beach outpost.

The eatery blends Bernardini's Venetian upbringing with his international culinary experience, generating a small but hip European space, which is lined with racks of wine bottles and decorated with splashes of graffiti. Stocked with more than 120 different wines, including more than 20 by the glass, he designed Bàcaro to be a relaxed, booze-flowing locale with quality eats, versus a conventional sit-down restaurant.

The menu ($4-$44) focuses on “cicchetti,” an Italian take on tapas-style dining paired with wines and champagnes. Highlights include fresh burrata drizzled with a light olive oil; arancini, small balls of rice stuffed with truffle aioli; and boards of cured salami and artisanal cheeses.

Besides a medley of small tasting plates, what sets Bàcaro apart is its truffle tasting menu, which features imported truffles straight from the region of Alba, Italy. Make note that the dishes, which are available a la carte, are pricey. Ranging from $18 to $85, find a wine sorbet with truffle sabayon for $18, Angus beef carpaccio with black truffle for $28, and fettuccine or risotto doused in white truffles priced around $80.

