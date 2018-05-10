Azabu in South Beach Offers Japanese Whiskey-Fueled Happy Hour

Since its opening in January 2018, the Miami Beach outpost of the Michelin-starred Azabu has made a name for itself by offering fresh seafood and Japanese cuisine.

The restaurant recently debuted happy hour, available only at the bar Sunday through Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. There, you'll find exotic cocktails made with Japanese spirits and sakes paired with small bites.

While you peruse the happy-hour menu, take a minute to admire the bar's extensive Japanese whiskey collection. Azabu's parent company, Japan-based Plan Do See, takes advantage of its relationship with the country's major whiskey makers by purchasing rare bottles not easily found elsewhere.