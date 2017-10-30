Aventura Mall Food Hall to Include Todd English Concept, Shake Shack, and Other Local Favorites

Aventura Mall is joining the food hall scene with its own robust entry.

The mall's Treats Food Hall will include nearly a dozen local and national restaurants when it opens this winter. A date has not yet been pinpointed, but Turnberry Associates, the mall's owner and management company, would probably want to give holiday shoppers additional incentive to spend money.

Treats is located on the third level of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing and will include an outdoor terrace, something not usually seen in traditional mall food court settings. The food hall will offer communal seating, individual banquettes, and high-top tables. Jackie Soffer, co-chair and CEO of Turnberry Associates, says the food hall "will be highlighted by design aesthetics, attention to detail, and a carefully selected collection of eateries, each with its own style and unique approach.”

The highlight of those eateries is Figs by Todd English. The celebrity chef is bringing his Boston-based pizza bistro to the mall. The restaurant prides itself on its freeform, thin-crust pizzas topped with local produce. English brought Figs to South Florida once before, inside the Palm Beach Gardens mall. It closed in spring 2016.

Shake Shack will also open its third Miami-Dade location at Aventura Mall, joining locations in South Beach and Coral Gables.

Local restaurants signed on at Treats include My Ceviche, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poke 305, Hank & Harry's Delicatessen, Sliderz, and South Beach's GoGo Fresh, which will offer empanadas and Nutella-filled pies.

Luke's Lobster will serve its buttery, oversize lobster rolls at the food hall. This is the second Miami-area location for the NYC-based lobster shack.

Rounding out the selection is a Häagen-Dazs ice-cream shop and an Asian restaurant called the B?L, which will offer Chinese- and Vietnamese-inspired dishes prepared in a wok.

In addition to the food hall, a number of restaurants are set to open at the mall, including Tap 42, Serafina, Pubelly Sushi, Genuine Pizza (formerly Harry's Pizzeria), Blue Bottle, Joe & the Juice, Cvi.che 105, and Rosetta Bakery.

The new wing will also house Zara and the first Topshop/Topman store in Florida and will include a 93-foot-tall tower that visitors can slide down.

Aventura Mall's Treats Food Hall joins about a half-dozen food halls scheduled to open in Miami-Dade, including La Centrale in Brickell City Centre, the Citadel in Little River, St. Roch Market in the Design District, and the Wynwood Food Hall.

Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110; aventuramall.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

