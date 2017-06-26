Tex-Mex Chain Chuy's to Open First Miami Location in Doral Complete With Free Happy Hour Nacho Car

EXPAND Courtesy of Chuy's

Chuy's, an Austin-born Tex-Mex chain will open its first-ever Miami-Dade location sometime in October 2017. Find the location in Doral, a few blocks away from CityPlace, a mixed-use entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle destination.

The Doral spot will mark the brand's 90th location in the country, serving traditional Tex-Mex in a vibrant and whimsical environment. Though the build-out of the Miami location is not complete, typical Chuy's locations are equipped with an Elvis shrine, inflated tropical birds, large metal palm trees, neon tables and chairs, patterned tile floors, and dangling colored lights. The restaurant will host its signature La Chihuahua Bar too, which will be covered in customers' personal dog photos.

But as a nod to Chuy's new Miami location, diners can expect to see locally-inspired details throughout the restaurant as well.

When it comes to eats, everything at Chuy's is made from scratch. The menu explodes with a range of Mexican flavors, which are packed into a variety of comfort food-inspired dishes, like burritos, enchiladas, and tacos.

Most of the restaurant's recipes are influenced from places like New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley, and South Texas. Popular items include stuffed chile rellenos drizzled in sour cream; Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom enchiladas; and the restaurant's signature Big As Yo' Face burritos, which can be stuffed with beans and cheese, oven-roasted chicken, or ground sirloin.

During happy hour, the restaurant will feature its famous Fully-Loaded Nacho Car, a free and unlimited build-your-own nacho station housed in the trunk of a vintage car. It's stocked with fresh chips, salsa, queso, beans and ground sirloin and will be available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

An exact opening date has not been announced. The restaurant will be located at 8001 NW 36th Street in Doral and will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. For more information, visit chuys.com.

