August 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

August, typically a slow month for Miami's restaurant scene, saw many openings of note.

The Magic City got two new breweries with the opening of Nightlife Brewing Co. adjacent to Marlins Park and Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Wynwood.

Other notable openings were Jose Mendin's Baja Bao, Lutum, and Etaru in Hollywood.

Major closings included two Spring Chicken locations and Sushi Maki in Brickell.

Miami can look forward to several interesting new restaurants by well-loved Miami chefs. Stiltsville Fish Bar by Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will soon open in South Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood; Michael Schwartz will open Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater; and Jeremy Ford will soon open Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach's SoFi area.

AMADEUS MCCASKILL

Openings



Allapattah Market. 728 NW 29 St., Miami



Bocas House. 2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables



Baja Bao. 55 NW 25 St., Miami



Cielito Artisan Pops. 2750 NE Third Ave., Miami



Dr. Smood. 1800 Bay Rd., Miami Beach



Etaru. 111 S. Surf Rd., Hollywood



Food Dude at the Wynwood Yard



Grown inside Walmart SuperCenter. 11920 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando



Jezebel. 1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach



Lutum. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach



Mad Love by Latin House. 9471 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami



Nightlife Brewing Co. 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami



Ofa. 1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach



Spris. 5748 Sunset Dr., South Miami



Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25 St., Miami

Miami Beach's Spring Chicken has closed. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

Closings



Spring Chicken (South Beach and Fort Lauderdale locations)



Sushi Maki Brickell

Amara at Paraiso Courtesy Amara

Coming Attractions



Amara - Michael Schwartz to open at Paraiso in November



American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami



Amelia's 1931 - Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade to open a Cuban diner concept



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azabu - NYC Michelin-starred sushi to open in SoFi



Azucar - Opening near FIU



BLT Steak - Returning to Miami Beach



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York



Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral



The Citadel - Little River Food Hall



Coco Bambu - Opening on South Beach



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami



Dirt - Opening at Mary Brickell Village.



Donutty - Opening in Kendall



Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood



El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood



Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District



Etaru - Opening second location in Broward



Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District



La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Mktplace at Goombay Plaza - Opening in Coconut Grove



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at the Citadel in Little River



Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Palace Bar - Planning to reopen right on Ocean Drive



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell



Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana



South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails



Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Stubborn Seed - Grove Bay Partners and Jeremy Ford to open a restaurant in SoFi



Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Wynwood Food Hall - Opening soon



In the Works