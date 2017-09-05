August 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

August, typically a slow month for Miami's restaurant scene, saw many openings of note.
The Magic City got two new breweries with the opening of Nightlife Brewing Co. adjacent to Marlins Park and Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Wynwood.
Other notable openings were Jose Mendin's Baja Bao, Lutum, and Etaru in Hollywood.
Major closings included two Spring Chicken locations and Sushi Maki in Brickell.
Miami can look forward to several interesting new restaurants by well-loved Miami chefs. Stiltsville Fish Bar by Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will soon open in South Beach's Sunset Harbour neighborhood; Michael Schwartz will open Amara at Paraiso in Edgewater; and Jeremy Ford will soon open Stubborn Seed in Miami Beach's SoFi area.
AMADEUS MCCASKILL
Openings
- Allapattah Market. 728 NW 29 St., Miami
- Bocas House. 2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
- Baja Bao. 55 NW 25 St., Miami
- Cielito Artisan Pops. 2750 NE Third Ave., Miami
- Dr. Smood. 1800 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
- Etaru. 111 S. Surf Rd., Hollywood
- Food Dude at the Wynwood Yard
- Grown inside Walmart SuperCenter. 11920 Narcoossee Rd., Orlando
- Jezebel. 1625 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach
- Lutum. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
- Mad Love by Latin House. 9471 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami
- Nightlife Brewing Co. 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami
- Ofa. 1929 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
- Spris. 5748 Sunset Dr., South Miami
- Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25 St., Miami
Miami Beach's Spring Chicken has closed.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
Closings
- Spring Chicken (South Beach and Fort Lauderdale locations)
- Sushi Maki Brickell
Amara at Paraiso
Courtesy Amara
Coming Attractions
- Amara - Michael Schwartz to open at Paraiso in November
- American Harvest - Expanding to South Miami
- Amelia's 1931 - Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade to open a Cuban diner concept
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azabu - NYC Michelin-starred sushi to open in SoFi
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- BLT Steak - Returning to Miami Beach
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in New York
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Chuy's - Mexican chain opening in Doral
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Coco Bambu - Opening on South Beach
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- Dirt - Opening at Mary Brickell Village.
- Donutty - Opening in Kendall
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- Dunkanoo Kitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Bagel - Popping up in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Elia Gourmet Market - Opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Etaru - Opening second location in Broward
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gelatte - Opening in Wynwood
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Hank & Harry's - Expanding to South Miami
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kaido — Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Mktplace at Goombay Plaza - Opening in Coconut Grove
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- Obra Kitchen Table - Opening in Miami
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Palace Bar - Planning to reopen right on Ocean Drive
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - Opening in Downtown Miami
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Sanguich de Miami - Opening in Little Havana
- South Beach Brewing Company - First SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Stubborn Seed - Grove Bay Partners and Jeremy Ford to open a restaurant in SoFi
- Tap 42 - Opening at Aventura Mall
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Wawa - Opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
- Wynwood Food Hall - Opening soon
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons in Miami Beach
