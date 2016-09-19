Atlas Meat-Free Deli to Open in Little River District

An Atlas sandwich complete with sides. Courtesy Atlas Meat Free Deli

Miamians love their meat, and with the opening of Atlas Meat-Free Deli, even vegans will be able to satisfy those carnivorous cravings. The plant-based purveyor of sliced meats, cheeses, and other delicatessen-style fare will open its doors in early 2017 at 98 NE 79th St. in Miami's Little River District.

Founded by food-industry veteran Ryan Bauhaus, Atlas has been serving handcrafted meats, cheeses, and prepared foods out of a stall at Hollywood's Yellow Green Farmers Market since 2014. With a menu full of meaty, satisfying options such as sky-high cheeseburgers, meatball subs, pastrami sandwiches, chili dogs, and a whole host of other selections, the spot has earned a loyal local following.

Atlas products are sold in a variety of Miami-based eateries. Ironside Pizza and Visa-O1, for example, use Atlas' cheese on vegan pies. Lokal, Kush, and Splurge Juice Bar & Cafe also use Atlas' goodies in select recipes.

"Opening a storefront has always been the goal for us," Bauhaus says. "We set up shop at the Yellow Green Farmers Market as a gateway to test and refine our products. The response we received in the two years of operating was enough for us to realize we were ready to expand."

So how will the menu change compared to what's offered at Yellow Green? "I am a fan of keeping it simple, so our menu will undergo some minor changes with a few new additions in the prepared food category, as well as our by-the-pound selections," Bauhaus says. "Weekly specials will always be available on our menu, keeping things interesting, but the most exciting aspect is that we have the ability to set up and host our own events that can feature menu items outside of our staple menu."

Planned events include weekly brunches, outdoor barbecues, live entertainment and even a weekly farmers' market.

The market is scheduled to open in time for the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, because Atlas is slated to compete in the famous Burger Bash. Bauhaus will offer the only vegan option in a lineup of meat-heavy competitors.

