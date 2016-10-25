Atlas Meat-Free Deli Now Serving Burgers, Pastrami Tips, Mac 'n' Cheese Bites at the Wynwood Yard

Atlas' meatless eats. Courtesy of Atlas Meat-Free Deli

Ahead of its storefront opening in Miami early next year, Atlas Meat-Free Deli is serving a sneak peek of its plant-based meats and cheeses at the Wynwood Yard.

The deli's food truck is in temporary residence at the open-air culinary venue. Its menu includes burgers, sandwiches, sides, and other goodies. Owner Ryan Echaus describes it as a burger bar.

Related Stories Atlas Meat-Free Deli to Open in Little River District

"We expanded our menu and added sides," Echaus says. "We have mac 'n' cheese bites, chili cheese fries, a fried plantain sandwich. And I want to start doing some croquetas. It’s like a minipreview of what we’ll be able to do at our deli."

Specials at the Yard have included the Le Bleu, a grilled portobello mushroom stuffed blue bleu “cheese” and steak sauce and topped with a seasoned burger patty, caramelized onions, spring mix greens, and a garlic aioli on a ciabatta roll; and the Kansas City tips, smoked “pastrami” tips smothered in tangy Kansas City barbecue sauce, slaw, and onions on a sesame bun. There's also a báhn mì chili “cheese” dawg, and creamy slaw. Sandwiches cost $11.99, and sides range from $3.99 to $5.99.

Basically, the truck is loaded with carnivore-friendly faux meats, cheeses, and other indulgent fare — and it's all vegan. Echaus created the recipes for his "plant meats" himself several years ago after being disappointed with the meat substitutes he found in stores. He began selling them at Hollywood's Yellow Green Farmers Market, and buzz has steadily grown about his meaty creations.

Atlas products are also sold at a variety of Miami-based eateries, including Ironside Pizza, Visa-O1, Lokal, Kush, and Splurge Juice Bar & Cafe.

"It’s been good," Echaus says of Atlas' time at the Yard thus far. "We’ve had a lot of familiar faces, customers coming by to show their support. And over the last two weeks, we’ve noticed we’re getting a lot of new repeat customers."

Atlas Meat-Free Deli at the Wynwood Yard is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m.

