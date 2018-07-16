Sagrado Cafe in Downtown Miami Offers Brazilian Sweet and Savory Treats

At Sagrado cafe, there's more than a good meal vying for your attention.

The 3,200 square-foot space, located across from the Frost Science Museum, features an open pastry kitchen, where the staff bake sweet and savory items to the soundtrack of bossa nova tunes.

The cafe is the joint creation of Brazilian natives Taciana Kalili and Vanessa Hida, both Le Cordon Bleu graduates, who worked on the venture for two years before launching it. Hida is at the helm of the production of Brazilian recipes, with a special eye for detail to the presentation.

Kalili, founder of the Brazilian confectionery stores Brigaderia, attributes Sagrado's focus on down-to-earth, hearty fare to the culinary traditions of the Brazilian interior states like Minas Gerais, where meals are cooked in iron pans on wood stoves with only a few condiments, because people there, she says, "like food to taste like food."

The cafe offers breakfast any time of the day in the form of an açaí bowl ($11), customized omelets ($11), elaborate sandwiches like the Jacarandá ($9), and tapioca crepes, a gluten-free alternative to pancakes made with cassava root. A lunch special of the day ($18) might be filet parmigiana, stroganoff, picanha, penne with shrimp or the constantly reliable choice of feijoada, the Brazilian pork bean stew served with rice, collard greens, and farofa.

If you only have time for a quick snack, try the pão de queijo ($1.80), a crunchy-crusted cheese puff with a fluffy center available here in a gluten-free, multigrain,or waffle version; or the Sagrado brigadeiro ($2), flavored with milk or dark chocolate, cookie, almond, hazelnut or cheesecake.

Desserts include volcano cake, the lime pie,and three chocolate mousse ($8), all available in 8-inch versions to take away for $69. The gelato bar features sorbets, chocolamour, and a banana split ($9), Coffee drinks include espresso ($3), Brazilian cafezinho ($3.50), iced latte ($5), and a caramel coffee frappe ($6).

On weekends Sagrado becomes a get-together retreat. Brunch items include a savory Sagrado signature pie ($12), stuffed with chicken, spinach or shrimp. A bottomless mimosa option costs an extra $19.

Kalili and Hida have plans to morph the space into a community hub with workshops that will cater to foodies and beyond and the hosting of private parties and events. A smaller version of the cafe in high-trafficked areas is also in the works.

"Miami is a dynamic community, we don't want to speak to just one audience," says Kalili. "We want to welcome people from all over with not only great food, but also warmth, grace, and a lot of bossa, that typical Brazilian flair. For us, that is sacred."

Sagrado Cafe, , 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-671-7434; @sagrado.cafe. Daily 8am-6pm.