Artisanal Cookie Shop Cindy Lou's to Open in Little River

Cindy Lou's Cookies is finally opening an independent storefront.

Miami's first artisanal cookie shop is months away from opening a storefront in Little River. Cindy Lou's Cookies, which wholesales to restaurants and cafes across town, is setting up shop at 7320 NE Second Avenue.

The brick and mortar is the progeny of Cindy Kruse, a local baker with more than 25 years of pastry experience. She's worked as executive pastry chef at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Resort and spent time at Barton G. and Gigi.

After years of restaurant politics, Kruse decided to buy an oven and build a makeshift kitchen in her garage. Her first client was Panther Coffee, who she still bakes 15 dozen cookies a day for.

"For the last four years, it's just been me baking and doing all the deliveries," she says. "In total, I make between 30 to 40 dozen myself."

You may have tried her cookies at local favorites such as Jimmy'z Kitchen, Vice City Bean, and Panther Coffee. In her new store, she will offer nearly 30 different varieties, including salted double chocolate filled with Nutella, cheesecake, lemon cloud, and Oreo crunch. It will give her the ability to experiment, she says.

"Cookies are my life," she says. "When I bite into one, I feel like I'm 10 years old again. I want to be able to focus all of my time on them because there's so much you can do."

Every cookie is handmade by Kruse. Courtesy of Cindy Kruse

Every cookie at Cindy Lou's is molded and decorated by hand. She makes all toppings and fillings in-house too. With the exception of an assistant baker, Kruse makes everything herself. She describes it as a "labor of love."

"When I started baking in my garage, I just wanted to do what I love," she says. "I had no running water in there and no AC but it didn't matter. It's come a long way."

Due to construction delays, it has taken Kruse longer to open than she expected, which has resulted in unforeseen expenses. To help, she launched a Kickstarter, where she hopes to raise $30,000. by Thursday, November 24. So far, the campaign has raised over $13,000.

Regardless, Kruse hopes to open her doors before the New Year.

"There's an artisanal movement going on in Miami," she says. "The energy is so amazing. It really feels like a community, and I'm excited to get involved."

"This little shop is coming to life," she adds. "It's been my dream for so long."

