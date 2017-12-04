Art Basel 2017: Miami Beer and Brewery Events

This December, Miami breweries and craft beer bars are letting everyone in town for Art Basel know that the Magic City has a beer scene.

Beer events begin before the official start of Basel and run throughout the week and beyond. They include anniversary block parties, tap takeovers, and artist meet-and-greets. Here are highlights of the best beer-related events during Miami Art Week.

Tuesday, December 5

Civil Society Brewing Company at Boxelder. Civil Society Brewing Company from Jupiter kicks off Miami Art Week by plastering Boxelder's restroom walls with a print of Civil's Fresh beer label. Fresh is the brewery's flagship beer and a highly rated New England-style IPA. Civil is also brewing a beer exclusively for Boxelder that will be tapped Tuesday. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Wednesday, December 6

Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company tap takeover at Boxelder. Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company, a small brewery in the River North district of Denver, is wrapping up its visit to Florida with a party at Boxelder. The brewery offer a limited collaborative glass release. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Coppertail Brewing Company Spotlight at Laser Wolf. Evan B. Harris, the label artist for Tampa's Coppertail Brewing Company, will be onsite with prints on display and available for purchase. The tap list includes Seasonal Relief Baltic Porter, Sorcha O Sullivan IPA, Free Dive IPA, and Night Swim Porter. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, December, 6 at 901 Progresso Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-667-9373.

Thursday, December 7

Finback Brewery Tap Takeover at Boxelder. Finback Brewery, located in Queens, New York, is taking over Boxelder with limited-edition shirts, laser-cut wooden coasters, a limited number of prints, and a small can release. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; call 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Coppertail Brewing and Repour Pop-Up at Wynwood Diner. Repour Bar teamed up with Coppertail Brewing to make beer cocktails, which will be served all week at Wynwood Diner. Label artist Evan B. Harris will be onsite hosting a live art and music experience. Prints will also be on display and available for purchase. 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 7, at 2601 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-747-7888; wynwooddiner.com.



Wynwood Brewing x London Police Collaborative Launch. Visit the brewery to purchase a special release of Grand Pops, a barrel-aged version of the brewery's award-winning Pop's Porter. London Police created the labels for this beer. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com.

Friday December 8

Coppertail Brewing Pub Crawl at Beaker & Gray. Coppertail brewmaster Casey Hughes and label artist Evan B. Harris will join the Coppertail team at Beaker & Gray for some small bites and Coppertail beers. 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Coppertail Brewing Pub Crawl at Gramps. Casey Hughes and Evan B. Harris will join the Coppertail team at Gramps for Coppertail beers served as boilermakers (beer and a shot). 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

Coppertail Spotlight at Union Beer Store. Label artist Evan B. Harris, brewmaster Casey Hughes, and the rest of the Coppertail team will talk about suds at Union Beer Store. This will be the first installation of the event Drink the Beer, See the Art, and Meet the Makers. The tap list includes Barrel Aged Pistachio Imperial Stout, Sorcha O’ Sullivan IPA, Free Dive IPA, UnholyTrippel, Seasonal Relief Baltic Porter, and a never-before-released Florida Weisse treatment. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1547 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3919; unionbeerstore.com.

Coppertail Spotlight at Ricky's South Beach. Evan B. Harris, Casey Hughes, and the rest of the Coppertail team will be at Ricky's South Beach for beers, games, and a tap-list invasion. The list includes Free Dive IPA, Independent Pilsner, Sorcha O Sullivan IPA, and Night Swim Porter. 10 p.m. Friday, December 8, at 1222 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-3602; rickyssouthbeach.com.

Angry Chair Brewing Tap Takeover at Boxelder. Tampa's Angry Chair Brewing Company is taking over the taps at Boxelder and bringing artist Will Ralson for a limited-edition print release. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Saturday, December 9

Baby Basel at Lincoln's Beard. This family-friendly event will offer beer, kids' activities, and a toddler play area. Noon Saturday, December 9, at 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390. Admission is free with RSVP via babybasel.com.

North Miami BrewFest. The sixth-annual North Miami BrewFest has moved to MOCA Plaza in North Miami. There will be food trucks, art, and beers from Miami, other Florida cities, and beyond. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 770 NE 125th St., North Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via 305-919-4531.

Aslin Brewing Company Tap Takeover at Boxelder. Aslin Brewing Company, a brewery in Herndon, Virginia, will take over the taps at Boxelder and offer a special can release. Mike Van Hall, Aslin's label artist, has taken a closeup of the label for the brewery's beer Neutrino and made an edition of 50 screen-prints that will be released that day. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.

Coppertail Brewing Spotlight at Kush. Coppertail's Casey Hughes and Evan B. Harris will be onsite for a tap takeover at Kush. Harris will display prints of his label art for sale. The tap list includes Free Dive IPA, Unholy Trippel, Sorcha O Sullivan IPA, and Night Swim Porter. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-4500; kushwynwood.com.

Coppertail Dinner at Wynwood Diner. Wynwood Diner will hosts a Coppertail Brewing-inspired pop-up dinner paired with select beers. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 2601 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-747-7888; wynwooddiner.com.

Art Basel Closing With Coppertail at Repour Bar. Repour Bar is having the Coppertail team out for a night of beer-inspired cocktails and boilermakers. The brewery's label artist, Evan B. Harris, will be in the courtyard for an intimate experience of art and music. Prints will be on display and available for purchase. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; 305-913-1000; repourbar.com.

Live Painting Installation at Veza Sur Brewing Company. Veza Sur Brewing Company will host a live painting installation with local artist Jorge-Miguel Rodriguez of Rodri Designs, who will hand-paint 50 limited-edition Veza Sur beer bottles. Admission is free, and beers start at $4. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

Sunday, December 10

Art Week Brunch With Coppertail Brewing at Boxelder. El Bagel will be onsite serving brunch-inspired bagels while Coppertail serves the suds. Rumor has it that the FOBAB gold medal-winning, barrel-aged Supervoid will be shared among the first few guests. The tap list includes Independent Pilsner, Sorcha O Sullivan IPA, Free Dive IPA, Unholy Trippel, SeasonalRelief Baltic Porter, and Gucci Mango IPA. 10 a.m. Sunday, December 9, at 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.



Baby Basel at Lincoln's Beard. This family-friendly event will offer beer, kids' activities, and a toddler play area. Noon Sunday, December 10, at 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390. Admission is free with RSVP at babybasel.com.

