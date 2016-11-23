menu

Art Basel 2016: Michelle Bernstein's Michy's and Garden Cafe to Pop Up in Miami Beach

Art Basel 2016: Michelle Bernstein's Michy's and Garden Cafe to Pop Up in Miami Beach

Wednesday, November 23, 2016 at 9:14 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Garden Cafe pops up at Art Basel.
Garden Cafe pops up at Art Basel.
Courtesy Garden Cafe
Michelle Bernstein fans who lament the closure of her beloved Cena by Michy's have reason to rejoice. The James Beard Award winner returns to Miami Beach to open two pop-up restaurants during Art Basel.

Bernstein's Garden Cafe will be open at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden Monday, November 28, through Sunday, December 4. The outdoor café will give art lovers a chance to take a breather with an assortment of sandwiches, salads, soups, and baked goods, similar to the fare offered at Bernstein’s Crumb on Parchment in the Design District.

Menu items include a Middle Eastern platter ($12), chopped Greek salad ($12), a kale and quinoa salad ($13), a garden turkey sandwich with Amish white cheddar ($14), and Michelle's favorite — a sandwich with Molinari Finocchiona salami, Parmesan, fig jam, arugula, and olive oil ($15). Skewers of Florida fish of the day can be added to salads for $17.

Kahwa Coffee truck
Kahwa Coffee truck
Courtesy Garden Cafe

In addition to food, Tampa Bay's Kahwa Coffee will bring its truck to the garden.

Bernstein, who returns with the Garden for her fourth year, says, “I’m so happy to be a part of Art Basel again this year. I think it's one of the most important events of the year for Miami as a destination. It really has become the unofficial kick-off to our tourism season. We’ll have some great new dishes at the Garden Café this year, which I’m excited for everyone to try.”

The chef will also open a Michy's pop-up at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Alas, located in the Art Basel Collectors' Lounge, it's for VIPs only. If you have credentials for that area, the pop-up is open November 28 through December 4. '

The Garden Cafe hours are Monday from 1 to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Related Locations

miles
Miami Beach Botanical Garden
More Info
More Info

2000 Convention Center Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-7256

www.mbgarden.org

miles
Miami Beach Convention Center
More Info
More Info

1901 Convention Center Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-7311

www.miamibeachconvention.com

