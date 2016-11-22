Art Basel 2016: Hive Art Village & Lounge Pops Up in Wynwood

EXPAND Hive is coming to Wynwood for Art Basel. Courtesy Swarm

Art Basel is about to kick off and stretch across all areas of Miami, but a large concentration of activity will happen in Wynwood.

Cue the traffic jams and pushy crowds, but also cue the local restaurants and bars that are bringing interactive experiences to Wynwood as a refuge for weary gallery-goers.

Hive Art Village & Lounge will soon pop up at Mana Wynwood. Billed as an oasis to unwind, the village will feature live DJs, craft cocktails, art vendors, a food truck garden, and an experiential skateboarding environment curated by artist Andrew Schoultz. Hendrick's gin will host a section with cocktails, games, and other diversions.

Hive is produced by Swarm, known for its signature Miami events such as Grovetoberfest, which attracted more than 80,000 guests last year. Though art is undoubtedly the focal point of Miami Art Week and Art Basel, the food and cocktails keep attendees going.

The village will be open November 30 through December 4. Hours vary but will generally run from the afternoon well into the wee hours of the morning most days, giving people a place to grab a late-night bite and drinks.

Javi Zayas, president of Swarm, wants to recognize the talent of Miami's bar scene. "Mixology is a form of art, and we wanted to highlight and give recognition to the talented artists behind the bar."

A craft cocktail experience called Behind the Bar will feature demonstrations by leading Miami mixologists. Over the five days, expect libations and seminars by bartenders from Beaker & Gray and Bitter Truth culminating in the Art of Craft mixology competition December 4.

To close out the festivities Sunday, six local competitors will take to the shakers, including Nicholas Mantzaridis (Beaker & Gray), Robert Calderon (Finka Table & Tap), Eleftherios "Lef" Kraounakis (Copper 29), Leo Holtzman (SoCal Cantina), Brian Canales (Bitter Truth), and Michael Albeurrme (the Local Craft Food & Drink).

Complement the crafty cocktails with a relaxed yet gourmet food truck experience. Offering bites spanning from arepas to conch, the Food Truck Garden will feature more than 15 options, including Pizza in Fuga, Mobstah Lobstah, and Potato Corner.

Hive is open November 30 through December 4. Hours are Wednesday, November 30, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday, December 1, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Friday, December 2, from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, December 3, from noon to 3 a.m.; and Sunday, December 4, from noon to 9 p.m. For an event schedule visit hivewynwood.com .

