April 2017's Broward and Palm Beach Restaurant Opening and Closings

Chef Steve Martarono's Hollywood outpost at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has closed. Courtesy of Martarono's Hard Rock

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers — and in South Florida, a few more restaurants and bars too.

Spring ushered in more than warming temperatures. The season also welcomed a wide swathe of new establishments, most notably Michael Schulson's Monkitail, the second celebrity-built concept to open at the Diplomat Beach Resort following Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal.

A few closings didn't go unnoticed either. Subculture Coffee and Café de France quietly shuttered in Delray Beach earlier this month, leaving a few well-placed Atlantic Avenue spots ripe for the taking.

In Broward County, the Atlantic Hotel's flagship, Beauty and the Feast, closed permanently. The same fate befell Steve Martorono's outpost at the Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where demolition makes way for the hotel's newest establishments. Meanwhile, Ernie's BBQ has officially closed for good; the 5,000-square-foot space is up for lease or sale, with no plans to relaunch the longtime Fort Lauderdale establishment.

However, South Florida still has plenty of upcoming eateries to keep foodies salivating. That includes everything from Kapow! Noodle Bar's second location in West Palm Beach (slated to open this summer) to a trio of Fort Lauderdale concepts from the ever-expanding group the Restaurant People, including Rooftop, Township Beer Garden, and TRP Taste.

A rendering of Monkitail at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. Courtesy of Monkitail

Open



Rafiki Tiki, Riviera Beach



RJ's Caribbean Cuisine, Riviera Beach



Wawa, Riviera Beach



The Butcher Shop, West Palm Beach



123 Datura, West Palm Beach



Cool Spot Ice Cream Rolls & Tea, Boynton Beach



K&L 98 Hotpot 'N Grill, Boynton Beach



Baciami, Boynton Beach



Colombian Coffee House, Delray Beach



Death & Glory, Delray Beach



R1 Coffee, Boca Raton



Bamboleo Cocina y Mezcaleria, Boca Raton



Luigi di Roma, Deerfield Beach



Bawarchi Biryanis, Coral Springs



Grind Coffee Project, Fort Lauderdale



The Revenent Coffee House & Eatery, Fort Lauderdale



I Love Tacos, Fort Lauderdale



El Taquito Four, Fort Lauderdale



Pie-Zan's, Fort Lauderdale



The Crab Pot Bar & Grill, Hollywood



Monkitail, Hollywood



Mojito Bar, Sunrise



Nothing Bundt Cake, Pembroke Pines



Swami Juice, Plantation



Il Baratto, Plantation



Matchbox, Sawgrass Mills



Maxi Arepa, Miramar

Closed



The Cheese & Wine Cafe, Lantana



Subculture Coffee, Delray Beach (relocating)



Café de France, Delray Beach



Sea, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea



Ernie's BBQ, Fort Lauderdale



Buenos Aires Cafe, Fort Lauderdale



Beauty and the Feast, Fort Lauderdale



Passion Nightclub, Hollywood



Martorano's Hard Rock, Hollywood

Expect a trio of new concepts from the Restaurant People and its founder and executive chef, Peter Boulukos. Courtesy of the Restaurant People

Coming Soon

