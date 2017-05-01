April 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Seafood paella
Courtesy of Felipe Cuevas for Estefan Kitchen
April in Miami saw several significant openings and a few closings.
Miami royalty Gloria and Emilio Estefan debuted Estefan Kitchen in the Design District and gained a new brewery.
Miami's beloved Knaus Berry Farm closed for the season, and Cypress Tavern and Made in Italy shuttered.
Finally, Federal Donuts in Wynwood and Panther Coffee in the MiMo District are scheduled to open soon.
Lechón-topped flatbread drizzled with truffle oil.
Courtesy of Felipe Cuevas for Estefan Kitchen
Openings
- Charcoal at the Wynwood Yard
- Cindy Lou's Cookies (7320 NE Second Ave., Miami)
- Estefan Kitchen (140 NE 39th St., Miami)
- Hank & Harry's (1691 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach)
- Kiki on the River (450 NW South River Dr., Miami)
- McAlister's Deli (2000 NW 87th Ave., Doral)
- Meraki Greek Bistro (142 SE First Ave., Miami)
- Pubbelly Sushi Market at Aventura Mall
- Sushi Maki (2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami)
- Sushi Sake (900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)
- The Tank Brewing Co. (5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami)
- Vicky's House (3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove)
Knaus' cinnamon rolls are gone for the season.
Photo by Laine Doss
Closings
- Cypress Tavern
- Knaus Berry Farm (for the season)
- Made in Italy
- Sandbar Lounge
Michael Solomonov's fried fantasyland, Federal Donuts, is coming to Wynwood.
Photo by Michael Perisco
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Ella's Oyster Bar - Opening in Little Haiti
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell
- La Leggenda - Neapolitan pizza coming to South Beach
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- S&S Diner - Reopening on Biscayne Boulevard
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Thomas Keller
Wikimedia Commons/Arnold Gatilao
In the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach)
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach
