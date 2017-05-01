April 2017 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Seafood paella Courtesy of Felipe Cuevas for Estefan Kitchen

April in Miami saw several significant openings and a few closings.

Miami royalty Gloria and Emilio Estefan debuted Estefan Kitchen in the Design District and gained a new brewery.

Miami's beloved Knaus Berry Farm closed for the season, and Cypress Tavern and Made in Italy shuttered.

Finally, Federal Donuts in Wynwood and Panther Coffee in the MiMo District are scheduled to open soon.

EXPAND Lechón-topped flatbread drizzled with truffle oil. Courtesy of Felipe Cuevas for Estefan Kitchen

Openings



Charcoal at the Wynwood Yard



Cindy Lou's Cookies (7320 NE Second Ave., Miami)



Estefan Kitchen (140 NE 39th St., Miami)



Hank & Harry's (1691 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach)



Kiki on the River (450 NW South River Dr., Miami)



McAlister's Deli (2000 NW 87th Ave., Doral)



Meraki Greek Bistro (142 SE First Ave., Miami)



Pubbelly Sushi Market at Aventura Mall



Sushi Maki (2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami)



Sushi Sake (900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami)



The Tank Brewing Co. (5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami)



Vicky's House (3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove)



Knaus' cinnamon rolls are gone for the season. Photo by Laine Doss

Closings



Cypress Tavern



Knaus Berry Farm (for the season)



Made in Italy



Sandbar Lounge



Michael Solomonov's fried fantasyland, Federal Donuts, is coming to Wynwood. Photo by Michael Perisco

Coming Attractions



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Cake Thai - Opening at the Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dr Smood - Expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Ella's Oyster Bar - Opening in Little Haiti



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Firehouse Mrkt - Food hall opening soon



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



La Centrale - Food court opening in Brickell



La Leggenda - Neapolitan pizza coming to South Beach



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



Malibu Farm - Opening at the Eden Roc



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at the Citadel in Little River



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



Poke 305 - Expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



S&S Diner - Reopening on Biscayne Boulevard



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spanish Marie Brewery - Just broke ground



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Veza Sur Brewery - Coming to Wynwood



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Thomas Keller Wikimedia Commons/Arnold Gatilao

