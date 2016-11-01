Anti-Trump Mural Unveiled on Biscayne With Free Cafe Con Leche

EXPAND "When Pigs Fly" in progress. Photo by Rick Karshna

If you think your morning commute is another humdrum slog in your life, consider detouring to Biscayne Boulevard.

Today a pair of local Cuban-American artists will unveil an anti-Donald Trump mural during morning rush hour. To sweeten the deal, there's free café con leche involved.

Beginning at 9 a.m., mural artists Rei Ramirez and Ivan Jorge Roque will discuss their work, titled When Pigs Fly, at New Florida Majority (8330 Biscayne Blvd., Miami), while volunteers hand out café con leche to commuters.

In the mural, Trump is portrayed as an orange flying oinker soaring through the sky with other winged pigs in tow. The project, according to the artists, is in response to Trump's "repeated vulgar, extreme remarks against immigrants, minorities, and women. It also highlights big money interests like those of Trump and others that are increasingly dominating Miami’s neighborhoods and politics."

Looks like "pork" has a twofold meaning for Ramirez and Roque, who seek to use art to engage Miami's youth in civic engagement and entice them to exercise their right to vote. When Pigs Fly also refers to Trump's chances of winning Miami on Election Day.

With the election close, Trump and opponent Hillary Clinton will visit South Florida this week. Trump is scheduled to appear at Bayfront Park Wednesday at 9 a.m. Clinton's team members are all over South Florida, with husband Bill rallying at the Florida City Youth Activity Center (650 NW Fifth Ave., Florida City) at 11:15 a.m. today and Hillary appearing at Delevoe Memorial Park (2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale) tonight at 8:30, with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. In addition, President Barack Obama will rally for Clinton Thursday at Florida International University for an early-voting rally.

