Anheuser-Busch Sends More Than 300,000 Cans of Water for Hurricane Irma Relief

To all South Florida residents affected by Hurricane Irma, some relief is headed your way via Anheuser-Busch. The beer giant isn't sending ice-cold Buds, but 310,000 cans of drinking water produced by the brewing company in one of its facilities in Georgia.

Irma's eye made landfall sometime after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning in Cudjoe Key, according to the National Hurricane Center, and then again at Marco Island near Naples shortly after 3:30 p.m. The outer bands of Irma pounded Miami, knocking down power lines and trees in Sunny Isles Beach, flooding Brickell, and leaving millions in the state without electricity.