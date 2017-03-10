menu

Andrew Zimmern Films Bizarre Foods at Alter, Gordon Ramsay Drops By

Michael's Genuine Celebrates Ten Years With Throwback Menu and Extended Happy Hour


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Andrew Zimmern Films Bizarre Foods at Alter, Gordon Ramsay Drops By

Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
The Alter crew with Andrew Zimmern.
The Alter crew with Andrew Zimmern.
Courtesy of Brad Kilgore
A A

Brad and Soraya Kilgore had a busy day this past Wednesday.

The chef/partner of Wynwood's Alter had agreed to cohost with Allen Susser a seafood dinner prepared by Sam Gorenstein and Aaron Brooks at South Beach's Books & Books. He was also scheduled to film a segment of Bizarre Foods that day.

Kilgore describes driving back and forth from his Wynwood restaurant to Miami Beach: "I rushed over to South Beach to prep my course and came right back."

Zimmern was in Miami to film a Florida-focused episode of his show. The episode, which airs August 22 on Travel Channel, will see Zimmern travel down the state and land in Wynwood and Alter's kitchen.

Soraya Kilgore and Andrew Zimmern
Soraya Kilgore and Andrew Zimmern
Courtesy of Brad Kilgore

Related Stories

Although Kilgore couldn't divulge exactly what he prepared for the show, he says he and pastry chef Soraya "highlighted ingredients from Florida farmers and fishermen."

Brad Kilgore and Zimmern met when Kilgore worked at Azul at the Mandarin Oriental and have maintained a relationship. When Zimmern wanted to highlight a restaurant that would give local produce and seafood an innovative spin, he turned to Kilgore. Zimmern also took to Twitter to thank the chef for his hospitality.

The Bizarre Foods crew confers with Andrew Zimmern at Alter.
The Bizarre Foods crew confers with Andrew Zimmern at Alter.
Courtesy of Brad Kilgore

While the crew was setting up, another fortuitous coincidence occurred. Gordon Ramsay, restaurateur and host of Kitchen Nightmares, called for a reservation. The call was unplanned, but, naturally, Kilgore accommodated the chef, who was "nice, gracious, and cordial."

Though it hasn't yet been announced which other Florida eateries will be featured in the episode, Zimmern tweeted a photo of a dessert from Hale Groves in Wabasso, Florida. Until then, we'll just have to wait for August to find out where he ate.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Alter
More Info
More Info

223 NW 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-573-5996

altermiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >