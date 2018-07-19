Andiamo Pizza Opens Location in South Beach

South Beach's most famous thoroughfare just got a lot hotter with the opening of one of Miami's best-loved pizza shops.

Andiamo, the MiMo District pizzeria that's been turning out brick-oven pies in a historic 1954 tire shop since 2001, is finally debuting a second location — on Ocean Drive.

Managing partner Frank Crupi says the new Andiamo opened July 1. He says he and his partner, restaurateur Mark Soyka, were trying to figure out what to do with the former Sushi Siam space, located next to News Cafe. "When we talked about what we could do there, it was a natural to do a second Andiamo."