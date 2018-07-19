Andiamo Pizza Opens Location in South Beach

South Beach's most famous thoroughfare just got a lot hotter with the opening of one of Miami's best-loved pizza shops.
Andiamo, the MiMo District pizzeria that's been turning out brick-oven pies in a historic 1954 tire shop since 2001, is finally debuting a second location — on Ocean Drive.
Managing partner Frank Crupi says the new Andiamo opened July 1. He says he and his partner, restaurateur Mark Soyka, were trying to figure out what to do with the former Sushi Siam space, located next to News Cafe. "When we talked about what we could do there, it was a natural to do a second Andiamo."
This new Andiamo has been formatted to suit the needs of a fast-paced environment where beachgoers and tourists want to stop in for a quick nosh.
Crupi, a New Jersey native, fashioned the Ocean Drive location like classic pizza joints on the Jersey Shore. Unlike the Biscayne Boulevard flagship, the Andiamo on the Beach offers only counter service.
For the first time in Andiamo's history, the South Beach pizza shop serves single slices. A slice with one topping costs $5, and a two-topping slice runs $6. The shop also sells Wynwood Brewing beer, Boylan's soda, and Philadelphia Italian Water Ice ($1.95). Take-out is available, as is delivery through Postmates and DoorDash.
The opening coincides with the flagship's 17th anniversary. It's a neighborhood staple that keeps a loyal customer base by serving pizzas made with house-made dough and sauce. In an interview with New Times last year, Crupi explained Andiamo's success: "There’s always going to be newer, shinier, and slicker pizzerias, and they're wonderful, but we’ve been consistent since day one in serving just fresh, quality ingredients. Everything’s handmade, and it seems to be a good formula."
Andiamo. 804 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8733; andiamopizzamiami.com. Noon to 9 p.m. daily (Opening hours will expand in the future.)
