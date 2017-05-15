American Craft Beer Week 2017 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale: Beer Dinners, Tap Takeovers, and Special Releases

EXPAND Beers from Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood. Photo by David Minsky

From May 15 to 21, American Craft Beer Week (ACBW) is celebrated, comprising of seven days dedicated to the people and culture of the industry in the U.S., including the greater Miami region.

Originally held in July, the Brewers Association in 2006 took American Craft Beer Month and made it into a week-long event in May before the busy summer beer season.

Some quick facts, according to the Brewers Association: there are more than 5,300 breweries in the U.S. — most of them independent; India pale ales (IPAs) are the most popular style in the country; the craft beer industry grew by six percent in 2016; and in that same year, Travelocity teamed up with the Association to create the first Beer Tourism Index.

This year, breweries and bars across South Florida will be hosting a variety of events that include beer dinners/releases, opening/birthday parties, and tap takeovers.

26 Degree Brewing Company

May 21 is the last day of ACBW and 26 Degree Brewing Company is hosting Brunch, Brews, and Pups from noon to 3 p.m. Bring a $5 donation for Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida and you'll get $1 off all draft beers. Good Karma will bring a bunch of adoptable pups to the brewery and who knows, you might even take one home.

2600 E. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach

305 Brews

Concrete Beach Brewery is taking over the taps at 305 Brews on May 19 from 12 to 11 p.m. Four beers will be poured that day: Hasta Luego (a brand new tripel), Imperial Brown Ale, and two more specialty beers that have yet to be announced.

American Social Brickell

American Social is having events all week for ACBW that include specials on craft beers and local brewery giveaways. Also, each Tuesday is craft beer night at American Social where most of the 50-plus beers on tap are $4.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

Anthony's is hosting two four-course beer dinners this week — on May 15 (at 11037 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines) and May 17 (at 3111 SW 160th Ave. in Miramar) — featuring Islamorada Beer Company.

Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company

On May 21 from noon to 8 p.m., Bangin' Banjo Brewing Company is releasing two beers, Coconut Creamsicle cream ale (100 available) and Chocolate Banana Milkshake imperial milk stout (276 available). Both will be offered in 22-ounce bottles for $15 each. There's no bottle limit, but that could change. Both beers will also be on tap.

3200 N.W. 23 Ave. #500, Pompano Beach

Barrel of Monks Brewing Company

On May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barrel of Monks Brewing will host a craft beer and bacon pairing. Tickets are $20 and that gets you a flight of four, 4-ounce pours of Belgian-style beers each paired with bacon.

1141 S. Rogers Cir. #5, Boca Raton

Bluewater Cafe at the InterContinental Hotel

From noon to 3 p.m. on May 20, the InterContinental Hotel's rooftop Bluewater Cafe is hosting a pool side party with a DJ, giveaways, and beer specials. Cans of Concrete Beach's Stiltsville pilsner, and Tropic of Passion wheat ale will be available.

The Brass Tap (Boynton Beach)

Bon Beer Voyage is hosting a beer tasting class at The Brass Tap in Boynton Beach on May 17 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. For $20, you get to sample six to seven beers representing a range of seasonal beer styles.

950 Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

The Brass Tap (Fort Lauderdale)

The Brass Tap in Fort Lauderdale is hosting two events this ACBW. On May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., The Brass Tap is hosting a pairing of bacon and beers from Funky Buddha Brewery, including Maple Bacon Coffee Porter. Then on May 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight, Flagler Village Brewery (located at The Brass Tap) is paying homage to the Sunshine State's own style of beer — the Florida Weisse. The tap list includes beers from local breweries including 3 Sons Brewing and M.I.A. Beer companies.

551 N. Federal Hwy. #600, Fort Lauderdale

Clandestino Pub

Concrete Beach will take over the taps at Clandestino Pub on May 18 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Beers on tap include Imperial Brown Ale, Mas Hops double IPA, Tropic of Passion, and Hasta Luego tripel. There will also be live music from The Gardis.

Concrete Beach Brewery

On May 19 from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Concrete Beach Brewery is not only celebrating ACBW, but also its second birthday. Coincidence? The brewery is releasing two surprise beers and offering half-priced growler fills. There'll be food from Grumpy Greg's BBQ, live music by ArtOfficial, and a special donut cake from The Salty Donut. Also, there'll be beers available from Wynwood and J. Wakefield brewing companies. Then on May 21 from 12 to 3 p.m., Concrete Beach is hosting a Sunday brunch by Magic Box at the Social Hall.

Copperpoint Brewing Company

Copperpoint Brewing is also celebrating its second anniversary during ACBW. On May 20 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be live music from Sean Hanley and ARTIKaL Sound System; food trucks from Rolling Chefs, Spring In Roll Out, and Troy's Bar-Be-Que; and timed beer special releases. There's no paid admission to the party, but beer tickets will be sold for $5 each.

151 Commerce Rd., Boynton Beach

Craft Beer Cartel

On May 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., Craft Beer Cartel in Fort Lauderdale is hosting an in-store tasting of Concrete Beach beers, which will include Czech Pils, Tropic of Passion, Mas Hops, TangeRica wheat IPA, and Stiltsville.

557 S.W. 12th Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Crown Wine and Spirits

On May 18 from 5 to 7 p.m., Fort Lauderdale's Crown Wine and Spirits is featuring an in-store tasting of various Concrete Beach beers, including TangeRica wheat IPA, Stiltsville, and Tropic of Passion. For locations, visit crownwineandspirits.com.

Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers

Holy Mackerel in Pompano Beach is hosting events all week for ACBW, including special tappings of Due South Brewing Company's Mexican Standoff porter on May 15, Proof Brewing Company's Creatures in the Dark chocolate stout on May 16, Civil Society Brewing Company's Fresh IPA on May 17, and Devour Brewing Company's Fruity Loops blonde ale on May 18. See the event page for more information.

3260 NW 23rd Ave., Pompano Beach

The House of Beers

On May 18 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 p.m, The House of Beers is offering $20 for all-you-can-drink draft beers, or $3 beers all night long. The first 20 ladies who come will each receive one free drink.

630 SW 109th Ave., Miami

LauderAle Brewery

On May 15 from 3 p.m. to midnight, LauderAle kicks off ACBW with a party and three new special release beers. Then on May 17 from 3 p.m. to midnight, LauderAle is releasing KRS-One, a rye IPA, along with food pairings from Frankie Dogs. On May 18 from 3 p.m. to midnight, the brewery will release Vanilla Thrillist Coffee Porter, along with food pairings from Box of Chacos. Then on May 20 from 12:15 to 4:15 p.m., LauderAle will offer a free flight of beers to all SFLHops members. Not a member? You can become one by taking 30 seconds to register your name and email at the group's website.

Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company

Miami's Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company is celebrating its first anniversary during ACBW with WeirdFest2K17. The festival began on May 12, but it lasts until May 21. There'll be several events at the brewery, including an all-female arm wrestling tournament, $1 first pours, and a special release of Aged Operational Moxie Quad on May 15; a 80s costume ball and a special release of Suspicious Cells Guava Mango Wild Ale on May 18; and a pig roast on May 21. See the event page for more information.

The Mighty

The Mighty is a bar specializing in craft beer and cocktails that's celebrating its third anniversary during ACBW. On May 17, The Mighty is offering $3 birthday cocktails. The actual anniversary party will be on May 18. Both events are from 5 p.m. to midnight.

NOBO Brewing Company

NOBO Brewing Company is celebrating ACBW all week with special releases and events. So far, the events include a special ACBW randall on May 15 and special release along with grilled cheese food pairings from TC Melts on May 17. Check the event page for updated information.

2901 N.W. Commerce Park Dr., Boynton Beach

Rusty Bucket

On May 15, the Rusty Bucket in Doral is celebrating ACBW with buckets of craft beer for $20, pizza and pint specials for $14, and other food specials.

3535 N.W. 83 Ave., Doral

Saltwater Brewery

Delray Beach's Saltwater Brewery is hosting Paint and Pint night on May 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event is $30 and includes all painting materials and a pint of beer. Reserve a spot at squareup.com. Then on May 18 from 12 to 11 p.m., the Saltwater will have a special release of Mango Pineapple Screamin' Reels beer. Also on May 18 from 7 to 11 p.m. is Ladies Night Out where LocAle blonde ale beers are $3 each.

1701 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

The Tank Brewing Company

The Tank Brewing Company is celebrating the recent opening of its taproom with a "thank you" party on May 20 from 2 p.m. to midnight. The Tank’s core brews La Finca Miami, Freedom Tower, and El Farito IPA, and beers from several local breweries, will be on tap. Food and cigars will be available. There's no admission for this event.

The Tipsy Boar

The Tipsy Boar in Hollywood is featuring a Concrete Beach tap takeover on May 15 with reduced price draft beers and food specials. Beers on tap include Hasta Luego, Mas Hops, Tangerica wheat ale, Stiltsville, Czech Pils, Imperial Brown Ale, and Imperial Chili Chocolate Nitro Stout.

Tucker Duke's

On May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., Tucker Duke's is featuring a Concrete Beach tap takeover with reduced price drafts. Beers on tap include Mas Hops, Czech Pils, and Imperial Brown Ale.

1101 Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach

W Hotel Fort Lauderdale

On May 20 from noon to 3 p.m., the W Hotel is throwing pool party with a DJ, giveaways, and beer specials. Also, Concrete Beach Stiltsville and Tropic of Passion cans will be available.

Wynwood Brewing Company

Wynwood Brewing Company is celebrating ACBW with special releases throughout the week, including Alpha Mango Fox imperial red ale on May 15, Grapefruit Ella dry hopped pale ale on May 16, Some'Mora Cookie porter on May 17, La Mami imperial blonde ale on May 18, several barrel-aged beers on May 19, and Fresh oak aged Wynwood Fox Cask ale and Wynwood IPA on May 20.