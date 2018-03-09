 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
The Amara breakfast
The Amara breakfast
Courtesy of Amara

Amara at Paraiso Serves Waterfront Latin American Brunch in Edgewater

Clarissa Buch | March 9, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Amara at Paraiso, Michael Schwartz's latest restaurant, is behind a new waterfront Sunday brunch in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The toothsome affair, hosted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a large selection of Latin American-influenced items washed down with a slate of tropical cocktails.

The restaurant, which boasts an indoor-outdoor dining room facing Biscayne Bay, opened January 11. Sunday brunch followed a month later. In addition to offering nearly two dozen plates, the meal includes roaming food carts stocked with sweet and savory items.

Related Stories

The menu begins with a snacks section, which includes some of Amara's lighter dinnertime items, such as smoked fish dip ($8), warm yuca cheese puffs topped with a heap of Parmesan ($8), and whipped carrot dip blended with green garbanzo beans and crème fraîche ($7).

Then come small and large breakfast items, each offering a distinct Latin twist. Consider the white corn arepas topped with sun gold tomatoes, queso fresco, and a poached egg ($16) or a juicy choripan sandwich filled with sweet potato, kale, and smoked paprika aioli. There's also the Amara Breakfast, a sampling of some of the restaurant's best items: meaty red beans, crispy eggs, chorizo, avocado, and an empanada ($18).

While you dine, keep an eye out for Amara's carts. On the sweet side, look out for dulce de leche flan ($10), guava toast on brioche with crème fraîche ($7), kaffir lime churros served with a chipotle dark-chocolate sauce ($3), arroz con leche with toasted coconut and pineapple ($6), and concha, a Mexican-influenced streusel-topped brioche pastry with dulce de leche ($5).

The savory cart carries Wagyu beef tartare topped with a quail egg ($8); grilled pork belly feijoada with braised red beans, egg, and crunchy cassava ($6); and plantain tortillas with an egg and chorizo ($4).

As for drinks, Amara offers a bottomless blend of sparkling wine with a choice of tropical mixer, including guava, Florida citrus, passionfruit, or chili mango, for $30 per person. Otherwise, sip champagne, rosé, spiked Fresca, or a brunch cocktail such as the Tomás Collins or Bloody Mary-A ($9 to $14).

Amara at Paraiso. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528; amaraatparaiso.com. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >