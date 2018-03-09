Amara at Paraiso Serves Waterfront Latin American Brunch in Edgewater

Amara at Paraiso, Michael Schwartz's latest restaurant, is behind a new waterfront Sunday brunch in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The toothsome affair, hosted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a large selection of Latin American-influenced items washed down with a slate of tropical cocktails.

The restaurant, which boasts an indoor-outdoor dining room facing Biscayne Bay, opened January 11. Sunday brunch followed a month later. In addition to offering nearly two dozen plates, the meal includes roaming food carts stocked with sweet and savory items.

The menu begins with a snacks section, which includes some of Amara's lighter dinnertime items, such as smoked fish dip ($8), warm yuca cheese puffs topped with a heap of Parmesan ($8), and whipped carrot dip blended with green garbanzo beans and crème fraîche ($7).