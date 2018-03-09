Amara at Paraiso Serves Waterfront Latin American Brunch in Edgewater

Amara at Paraiso, Michael Schwartz's latest restaurant, is behind a new waterfront Sunday brunch in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The toothsome affair, hosted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a large selection of Latin American-influenced items washed down with a slate of tropical cocktails.
The restaurant, which boasts an indoor-outdoor dining room facing Biscayne Bay, opened January 11. Sunday brunch followed a month later. In addition to offering nearly two dozen plates, the meal includes roaming food carts stocked with sweet and savory items.
The menu begins with a snacks section, which includes some of Amara's lighter dinnertime items, such as smoked fish dip ($8), warm yuca cheese puffs topped with a heap of Parmesan ($8), and whipped carrot dip blended with green garbanzo beans and crème fraîche ($7).
Then come small and large breakfast items, each offering a distinct Latin twist. Consider the white corn arepas topped with sun gold tomatoes, queso fresco, and a poached egg ($16) or a juicy choripan sandwich filled with sweet potato, kale, and smoked paprika aioli. There's also the Amara Breakfast, a sampling of some of the restaurant's best items: meaty red beans, crispy eggs, chorizo, avocado, and an empanada ($18).
While you dine, keep an eye out for Amara's carts. On the sweet side, look out for dulce de leche flan ($10), guava toast on brioche with crème fraîche ($7), kaffir lime churros served with a chipotle dark-chocolate sauce ($3), arroz con leche with toasted coconut and pineapple ($6), and concha, a Mexican-influenced streusel-topped brioche pastry with dulce de leche ($5).
The savory cart carries Wagyu beef tartare topped with a quail egg ($8); grilled pork belly feijoada with braised red beans, egg, and crunchy cassava ($6); and plantain tortillas with an egg and chorizo ($4).
As for drinks, Amara offers a bottomless blend of sparkling wine with a choice of tropical mixer, including guava, Florida citrus, passionfruit, or chili mango, for $30 per person. Otherwise, sip champagne, rosé, spiked Fresca, or a brunch cocktail such as the Tomás Collins or Bloody Mary-A ($9 to $14).
Amara at Paraiso. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528; amaraatparaiso.com. Brunch Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
