Award-Winning Venezuelan Chef Carlos Garcia to Open Obra Kitchen Table in Miami

Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia announced he will open a much-anticipated outpost in Miami this fall. Garcia, whose elegant restaurant in Caracas, Alto, has held a coveted spot on Latin America's World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2013, says his Brickell place, Obra Kitchen Table, will offer simpler, humbler fare.

"With Obra, I plan to bring the warmth of Latin America flavors, what I call cocina sabrosa, which means delicious food prepared with recognizable, seasonal, and local ingredients, presented in the most unpretentious and creative ways," Garcia says.

Known to push creative boundaries at Alto with his contemporary Venezuelan cuisine, Garcia has trained in some of the world's most renowned and cutting-edge culinary establishments, including El Bulli, El Celler de Can Roca, and Mugaritz.

Obra will serve Latin American cuisine with international influences, highlighting flavors from Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico. Garcia will prepare many of the menu items, even desserts, in a Josper, a Spanish charcoal-burning grill and oven that has becoming increasingly popular in American restaurants. Appetizers will include dishes such as king prawn crudo with pickled green papaya salad and coconut vinaigrette; ají dulce crème brûlée with foie gras confetti; and reina pepiada gocha, an arepa stuffed with chicken, sofrito, and avocado salad. Bucatini octopus carbonara, tuna charcoal with spicy sofrito and salted vegetables, and veal osso buco in asado negro sauce with toasted carrot purée will be some of the restaurant's signature entrées.

The restaurant will be located on the ground level of Jade (1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami) and will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. For those too eager to wait until fall, La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental will host a sneak peek of Obra’s menu this Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, when guests can sample the king prawn crudo ($29) and ají dulce crème brûlée ($19) appetizers, as well as entrées such as tuna charcoal ($29), bucatini octopus carbonara ($23), and veal osso buco ($55). Lar Mar executive chef Diego Oka's regular menu will also be served.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Voices for Children via Mandarin Oriental Miami’s annual FANtastic Match program.

Obra Kitchen Table Pop-Up. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, at La Mar by Gastón Acurio, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.

