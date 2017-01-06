Alter and Cake Thai Kitchen Co-Owner Javier Ramirez Opening Venezuelan Bistro in A&E District

Javier Ramirez Courtesy of Javier Ramirez

Javier Ramirez had a better 2016 than most. Despite his native Venezuela plummeting further into chaos, the energy analyst and hedge fund risk manager saw doors open at Brickell's Bachour Bakery + Bistro and Wynwood's Cake Thai Kitchen, where he has partnered with some of the city's most exciting chefs to create polished standalone projects. Food & Wine magazine named Brad Kilgore of Alter, another of his partners, one of America's best new chefs.

In 2017, the 43-year-old is planning a hip Venezuelan café straddling downtown and Wynwood in the Filling Station Lofts in the developer-named A&E District. Consulting on the project will be Carlos García, whose Alto in Caracas was named among Latin America's 50 best restaurants in 2016. Ramirez also told New Times the café is a turning point, and one he'll be completely dedicated to after leaving his hedge fund late last year to focus on developing restaurants full time.

"I'm no longer a guy with a day job trying to play the restaurant game," he said. "This is what I'm going to be doing for the rest of my life."

Ramirez said his Venezuelan bistro will be named Amelia, in honor of his wife's great grandmother, and will serve the simple fare of his home country in a place with a vibe reminiscent of Los Angeles' Gjusta. In the offing will be a rotating list of three or four classic Venezuelan arepas and the yellow corn pancakes called cachapas. The centerpiece of the open, fast-casual kitchen will be a glinting rotisserie, a beloved cooking apparatus for turning out simple roast birds in Venezuela and throughout Latin America. There will also be a spin on a beloved Venezuelan pork sandwich that can be found at a place call La Encrucijada situated on a major highway that connects Caracas to the lakeside city of Maracay.

"The pork is tender and juicy and it has a bit of cracklings, the bread isn't stale but very sturdy, they add tomato and just the right amount of salt," Ramirez said. "I don't know how they figure that out, you're just about to complain it’s too salty but it adds the perfect tingle to the palate."

For most of his life however, food seemed to be about the last thing he would make a career of. Born in Caracas to doctor parents, Ramirez attended the Universidad Católica Andrés Bello to study economics while aspiring to a career in the stock market. After graduating he went into the oil industry, a natural for educated Venezuelans considering the country is basically bobbing upon a yawning reserve of crude. But rather than join Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company known as PDVSA, Ramirez went to work for what was then British Petroleum helping to analyze and commission investments.

The position eventually took him to the company's head office in London where he began scouring the city for its best chefs and dishes. The election of strongman Hugo Chavéz in 1998 brought that high flying life to a halt as the socialist revolutionary began nationalizing private companies, forcing BP to pull out. From there he bounced around a handful of big name firms including French cement outfit Lafarge and Oracle. He was rewarded well enough to take a month off to live in Paris, and pay an exorbitant sum of money to spend a week inside the kitchen of Alain Passard's Arpège in Paris' Seventh Arrondissement.

By 2010 he had had enough of tumultuous Venezeula and decamped for Miami, where with college friends he launched a hedge fund that at its peak had about $10 million under management. But in Miami a new passion began to take form. He started a food blog and his now well-followed Instagram account. Buddying up with chefs led to the foundation of Alter, and pretty soon Ramirez was working two jobs.

"I would run out of my out office as soon as the stock market closed to get over to Alter for meetings with designers, general contractors, and with Brad," he said. "One day, after Alter opened and became what it is and the opportunity to work with Antonio [Bachour] came about, and I had already had the first bite at Cake Thai, I said this is it this is what I should be doing."

Ramirez's goal for every project is almost foolish: To create Miami's best places to eat. And Amelia, he says, will be like an El Palacio de Los Jugos you could visit with your mother or on a date. He says there are more projects in the works, and business partners want to see if his newly opened Cake Thai Kitchen can be scaled up akin to a Harry's Pizzeria or Pizzeria Vetri.

Yet he's not as interested in that, already having seemed to have earned a tidy sum in oil and the stock market. "I am a guy focused on the single stand alone version and making it the best it can possibly be," Ramirez said. "That's what really drives me."

