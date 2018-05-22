Alma Introduces Spanish Cuisine With Asian Influences to Coconut Grove

Chef Sergio Chamizo wants to educate his guests on the rich and vast culinary culture of Spain.

At Alma, a sleek, industrial-style restaurant in Coconut Grove, Chamizo and his wife, Maria Polanco, are serving food influenced by the chef's native Spain.

Chamizo, who has worked nearly a dozen years in various restaurants and hotels and staged in Michelin- starred establishments, thought the time was right for him and his wife to open their own place. "Miami is going through a culinary renaissance, with so many interesting places opening up," Chamizo says. "For me, this was the right time to add to that growth and continue expanding the culinary scene in the city."