Next Generation Pizza Opens in Coconut Grove's Vegan Food Hall, VShops

Few would argue that pizza isn't the perfect food, so the news that Miami is getting a new pie place will be music to many hungry ears. But this isn't just any pizza joint: It's all vegan.

Coconut Grove's plant-based food hall, VShops, is adding another concept to its lineup: Next Generation Pizza.

"We knew from the start that we wanted a pizza joint as one of the concepts in the VShops," Choices president Lori Zito says. "My Italian ancestors have cultivated a history of pizza-making in my family dating back three generations before me."