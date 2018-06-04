 


Next Generation Pizza's Enchilada Alor pie.
Next Generation Pizza's Enchilada Alor pie.
Courtesy of VShops

Next Generation Pizza Opens in Coconut Grove's Vegan Food Hall, VShops

Hannah Sentenac | June 4, 2018 | 10:11am
AA

Few would argue that pizza isn't the perfect food, so the news that Miami is getting a new pie place will be music to many hungry ears. But this isn't just any pizza joint: It's all vegan.

Coconut Grove's plant-based food hall, VShops, is adding another concept to its lineup: Next Generation Pizza.

"We knew from the start that we wanted a pizza joint as one of the concepts in the VShops," Choices president Lori Zito says. "My Italian ancestors have cultivated a history of pizza-making in my family dating back three generations before me."

Zito's great-grandmother Mary migrated from Italy to Niagara Falls, New York, and she reportedly introduced traditional Italian pizza to the area. The skill was passed down, and Zito eventually put her own plant-based spin on it.

"For years, we have toyed with the idea of adding pizza to the menu at Choices, but we never went through it because we felt we wouldn't be able to execute it properly," Zito says. So the idea of an independent pizza concept was born. And this is a pie with a proud history.

The Blue Magic pizza, topped with blueberries and ricotta.
The Blue Magic pizza, topped with blueberries and ricotta.
Courtesy of VShops

"People can expect to have their minds blown," Zito says. "Our pizzas are not the traditional flavors that you would expect. One of our most unique pizzas includes a combination of fresh blueberries, ricotta cheese, and caramelized onions. It's like nothing you've ever tasted before."

Cheese lovers will not be disappointed by the plant-based options served on the pies. "We will have a wide variety of cheeses available," Zito says. "We will be making in-house a homemade mozzarella cheese, homemade ricotta, homemade cheddar sauce, and homemade Parmesan. We will also be using cream cheese and two shredded cheeses that are not made in-house."

Menu options will include pies such as the Enchilada Alor, topped with chorizo, enchilada sauce, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños, and mayo; the Buffalo Bob, with Buffalo chik'n, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, ranch sauce, and scallions; and the aforementioned Blue Magic, with blueberries, thyme, ricotta, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

Prices are $6 for a quarter pie, $22 for a full pie, and $30 for any pizza and two organic beers. The spot officially opens Saturday, June 2, with hours from noon to 9 p.m.

Next Generation Pizza. At VShops, 2895 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; thevshops.com.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

