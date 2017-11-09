All Day Launches "Happiest of Hours" With Vermouth Cocktails and New Menu

Downtown java joint All Day is pouring more than coffee now that it's dishing out a new "Happiest of Hours" menu. The café's partner and award-winning barista, Camila Ramos, has been thinking about offering the afternoon menu, which includes elephant garlic and steak tartare, since the shop opened in May 2016, but she held off on rolling it out till it could be perfectly executed.

“We’re the kind of people that if we do something, we’re going to do it right,” she says of herself and business partner Chris MacLeod, who also owns and operates the popular watering hole next door, the Corner. “We don’t want people to say, 'Oh, it’s good — we’ll go there if we have nothing else to do.'”