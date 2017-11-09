All Day Launches "Happiest of Hours" With Vermouth Cocktails and New Menu

Downtown java joint All Day is pouring more than coffee now that it's dishing out a new "Happiest of Hours" menu. The café's partner and award-winning barista, Camila Ramos, has been thinking about offering the afternoon menu, which includes elephant garlic and steak tartare, since the shop opened in May 2016, but she held off on rolling it out till it could be perfectly executed.
“We’re the kind of people that if we do something, we’re going to do it right,” she says of herself and business partner Chris MacLeod, who also owns and operates the popular watering hole next door, the Corner. “We don’t want people to say, 'Oh, it’s good — we’ll go there if we have nothing else to do.'”
The "Happiest of Hours" menu is available from 3:05 to 7 p.m. weekdays.
Besides offering half off the entire wine and beer list, which includes labels from Italy, France, Spain, South Africa, and New Zealand, as well as plenty of suds from the USA to Japan, All Day has created a trio of low-alcohol, vermouth-based cocktails that will rotate quarterly.
For $7 a pop, you could sip all three (and still get plenty of work done). The bitter chai soda contains Vermouth di Torino, homemade Dona chai soda, Amargo Vallet bitter liqueur, herbal honey bitters, agave, and lemon. It pairs well with the Miami Smokers mojo pork belly with house-made tostones ($8).
There’s also the floral-and-citrus-forward Slow Sipper, made with Dolin Vermouth Blanc infused with lemongrass from All Day’s garden. Pair it with the stracciatella ($11) with heirloom tomatoes and house leek oil or the Old Bay crab dip ($13).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Chef Roberto Dubois, who worked in the kitchens of Juvia, Makoto, and Azul, has also created an egg cup trio: a creamy scramble with crème fraîche and cayuga hybrid caviar, a sous-vide egg with inure, and a deviled egg with paprika. The trio costs $12; alone, the deviled or sous-vide egg runs $4, and the scramble is $6. Pair it with the Smoke & Roses cocktail, a blend of Cocchi Rosa, sparkling wine, and pomegranate molasses finished with rose petals and a smoke spray.
Other dishes include elephant garlic roasted in olive oil with rosemary and thyme ($7). For the steak tartare ($15), Allen Brothers filet mignon is served alongside capers, red onion, cornichons, mustard, and crostini. “We’ve made it deconstructed so you can pick and choose how you want to enjoy every bite,” Ramos says.
All Day Miami. 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-3447; alldaymia.com. "Happiest of Hours" is available Monday through Friday from 3:05 to 7 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!