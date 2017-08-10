 


Spring Chicken's fried chicken has left Fort Lauderdale.
Spring Chicken in Fort Lauderdale Abruptly Shutters

Zachary Fagenson | August 10, 2017 | 10:00am
The Fort Lauderdale outpost of 50 Eggs' Spring Chicken quickly closed on Tuesday night, blindsiding some employees who showed up for work yesterday morning to find they no longer had a job.

"It seems like they came in the middle of the night and just gutted the place," former general manager Dan Fiskett says.

Although the staff of about 18 had some idea the closure was imminent, none were made aware of an exact date or specific plans.

Fortunately, all of the employees of the shuttered location were offered positions elsewhere within the company in South Florida, Fiskett says. The restaurant, which opened in June 2016, was one of a number of fast-casual fried chicken joints 50 Eggs has been building to bring the food from its flagship Miami Beach restaurant, Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, to the masses. After the Fort Lauderdale closure, three locations remain in Coral Gables, Miami Beach, and Miami International Airport.

Fiskett says he won't take the offer after being left in the dark and forced to explain to his workers without any foreknowledge that they no longer had jobs.

"It was horrible, it was upsetting, it was depressing," he says. "I'm going to leave."

Neither a 50 Eggs representative nor CEO John Kunkel could immediately be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, 50 Eggs has expanded Yardbird to Las Vegas and Singapore with plans to push into Dubai and London while scouting sites in Washington, D.C., and New York, Kunkel told the Miami Herald in 2016.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.

