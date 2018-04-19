4/20 Food and Drink Specials in Miami

420 Day is a celebration of pot culture with roots in a modern legend that sounds a lot like a YA adventure story.

Once upon a time, a group of teens in San Rafael, California, met daily to search for an abandoned cannabis crop. They named their plan "4:20 Louis" for the time and meeting point: a statue of Louis Pasteur.

The code was shortened to "420" and later adopted by High Times magazine as the socially acceptable time to get lit. On April 20, the world celebrates by lighting one up — and then getting the munchies.

Luckily, Miami restaurants and bars have you covered with a host of specials to sate your hunger and thirst.

Eating House. Giorgio Rapicavoli's annual epic party involves a carefully curated meal of stoner favorites. This year, the menu includes Butterfinger bacon with cacao nibs, salted peanuts, and brown sugar; elote nachos with corn queso and aged cotija; poutine with short-rib gravy, Grana Padano, and truffle; green eggs and ham with garlic toast, charred kale, and Serrano ham; the KFC (Korean fried chicken) sandwich, with miso mayo and cabbage; mini Lucky Charms pancakes with milk syrup, vanilla butter, and marshmallow; and café con leche French toast with brown butter, Cuban bread, and Per'La coffee. The meal, served family-style, will be available Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21, and costs $42 per person. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.

Invasive Species. Invasive Species will release several more terpene-infused brews during its 4/20 Show and Bottle Release this Friday, April 20. 726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 754-666-2687; invasivespeciesbrewing.com.

LauderAle. Head brewer Mike White is set to launch several terpene beers during the brewery's Project Terpene celebration Friday, April 20. Five strains will be used in numerous core and limited-run beers, including the brewery's double IPA and a lager, each creating a unique flavor profile. During the event, the most popular treatment will earn a spot as one of LauderAle's regular brews. 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-653-9711; lauderale.co.

No. 3 Social. This Friday, April 20, enjoy the High Times, a cocktail made with vodka, honey, fresh lime juice, matcha powder, egg whites, and CBD oil and garnished with sage. The rooftop lounge will also host its weekly party Funk-It Friday with resident DJ Christina Calamia. Come for the social hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and enjoy $5 beer, wine, and bites and $7 cocktails. 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com.

Rácket Bar & Lounge. Expect craft cocktails, a special food menu, and DJ Iron Lyon at the Wynwood bar's Puff Puff Party, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, April 20. Rácket will also host some surprise giveaways.150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com.



J. Wakefield Brewing. Sample a flight of terpene-infused beers for $20 beginning at noon Friday, April 20. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

